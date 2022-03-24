CLEATUS BELL
Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a graduate of Notre Dame law school (all other sitting justices graduated from either Harvard or Yale). She almost completely lacks any experience practicing law and spent most of her professional life in academia. When she was appointed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, according to a Mother Jones article, “she had never been a judge, never worked in the government as a prosecutor, defense lawyer, solicitor general, or attorney general, or served as counsel to any legislative body—the usual professional channels that Supreme Court nominees tend to hail from.”
When asked to submit relevant documents to the Judiciary Committee, she came up with a paltry 1,800 documents. In contrast, Justice Kavanaugh submitted over a million, not counting 42,000 the night before his hearing. The Mother Jones article states that during her 7th Circuit confirmation hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee was amazed “that she couldn’t recall more than three cases she’d worked on during her two years in private practice.” Nominees are normally asked to provide details on 10.
Enter Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who should be on any president’s short list of qualified SCOTUS candidates. She graduated from Harvard in 1992 with an A.B. Magna Cum Laude. She graduated from Harvard Law School in 1996 with a Juris Doctor Cum Laude. She currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She spent eight years as a trial judge in the U.S. District Court in D.C. She has many years working in private practice, 15 years as a public defender, and was vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
Nan Aron, president of the liberal Alliance for Justice, advises that Judge Jackson “has written nearly 600 opinions and had been reversed less than twelve times.” Judge Jackson has more education and experience than Trump’s last three picks combined. So, why is she being subjected to the abuse of the GOP? Trump has nominated 10 judges that the American Bar Association rated as unqualified to serve on the federal bench, and seven of them were confirmed. Justice Amy Barrett is the most unqualified SCOTUS candidate in 30 years. She just beat out the second most unqualified: Clarence Thomas.
Lawyers all over America should be enraged about the travesty going on right before their eyes right now, because as a former courtroom bailiff, I personally know a number of lawyers, right here in Winchester, that are immensely more qualified than Amy Coney Barrett!
We are clearly witnessing the slow demise of our Democracy. My question is, to be replaced with what?
Cleatus Bell is a resident of Frederick County.
