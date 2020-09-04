If you are an independent or undecided voter looking to evaluate the merits of voting for the Republican ticket, the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) as well as the RNC platform has let you down.
Specifically, the RNC did not provide a clear vision, clear priorities, or a clear mandate on what the next four years will entail in light of the current landscape (e.g., alleviate the pandemic crisis, reset the economy and jobs, repair relations with our allies and partners, address the pleas of all citizens for equality in justice, education, and more). Instead, the convention only amplified that the administration does not recognize that we are a nation in need of, and begging for, strong, thoughtful, intelligent, and unbiased leadership, and clear, well-developed policies that work for everyone NOW and in the future.
The RNC did not do the heavy lifting required to create a 2020 platform unique to the current time. Instead, they chose to have no platform, no details, no goals or future direction, no measurable outcomes, and no accountability for the last four years. They developed one page of resolutions for the convention which carries over the 2016 platform. The RNC resolutions reassert the party's strong support for Trump and his administration; and supports his America-first agenda. If you listened/watched the convention you were told to blame the previous administration for everything that is not going right. You were not provided any truthful assessment of the current environment, no re-evaluation of what is needed for the future, nor a roadmap on how to get you there.
Just before the convention, the Trump re-election campaign issued an agenda for a second term. The agenda identifies broad categories to be pursued. While this agenda hints to more detail than the RNC resolutions, much of the agenda lacks performance measures, is unclear on what actions would be pursued, and in some cases lists agenda items which are contradictory to each other. Military alliances and commitments such as NATO, Japan-U.S., and U.S.-South Korea — the "shields of the American republic" against Russia, China, and North Korea — are jeopardized by this agenda.
The reality is that we live in an interconnected world with global interdependencies. The "America First" message is not making the citizenry or our country stronger, smarter, healthier, or richer. The current leadership has weakened our reputation globally, divided our nation domestically, and has not defined an approach nor expressed a desire to make the government operate for the good of all (rather than the good of only the few).
Finally, it appears the RNC was merely a marketing campaign to promote Trump — and Trump alone. There is no RNC platform with which a voter can evaluate the merits for voting Republican. In fact, to me the most intelligent choice is clear: Make an informed vote away from Trump. Vote for Biden — a capable leader of a political party which has a definable plan for our entire country.
Frank Murphy is a resident of Lake Frederick.
True and well said. The RNC is nothing but the cult of Trump. He does not serve America, he only serves himself.
