I want to share this letter that I emailed to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors:
“I was at the last board meeting for several reasons. One was to find out if the board would disclose if they are within the law to fund private schools with Frederick County taxpayer dollars. Two, to find out if the old Aylor land was being sold, and for how much. I found out none of that, so my information is coming secondhand, and I want it straight from the horse's mouth.
I certainly hope that you and this board don’t feel that the best decision is to fund private schools, I really don’t understand why this is the focus of the Board of Supervisors. The board seems to have this need to control the schools when the School Board already has that job. So I feel that the board needs to release that information to the citizens. Is the Board of Supervisors within the law to use local dollars to fund private schools?
Now the real concern I have is the closed session meeting to discuss the sale of Aylor and the 22 acres. I don’t care if the land is sold, I do care that it is sold for fair market value. I also care that the transparency that this Board is so demanding of is definitely not present with this issue. The rumor mill is spreading the word that the county is willing to sell this land for pennies on the dollar. I am hoping that this is really just a rumor, but we the citizens wouldn’t know because that information is not being disclosed. I have done research on the rate of commercial property in the Stephens City area, and that 22 acres is worth at least $1.5 million and that does not include the structure or the water and sewer hookup that is already there. So, I certainly hope that the offer is not less than $1.5 million and that the board does their due diligence to know the true value of that property.
I hope the board also realizes that you are the people we elected to be the responsible fiduciaries of county funds, not make a good deal for a potential buyer of county property. The board has over the last two budget seasons questioned every single request for funds from every single department that they fund, citing that the board needs to be responsible fiduciaries for the taxpayer. That also extends to this issue.
I will be sending this email to every one of the board members and I am asking every person I speak to that lives in Frederick County to do the same. Do what is best for the taxpayers, not what is best for a potential buyer. It is not our job to give them the deal of a lifetime."
If you feel as I do, let the Board of Supervisors know before the next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.
D ‘Ann Kenney is a resident of Frederick County.
