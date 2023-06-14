JUDITH MELTON
The year was 1980, and the Communists were overrunning South Vietnam. Many of the South Vietnamese were facing persecution, prison sentences and possible execution. Thousands of them boarded small boats and left the coast.
One group of 62 entered a fishing vessel. For several days they floated across the South China Sea, hoping for mercy from another ship. They were violently seasick, incontinent and starving. On the tenth day, they were picked up by a huge oil tanker, the Virgo.
Two engineers, Dan Hansen and Ken Nelson, descended to the smaller boat. Hansen had to pick up each small child and baby and hand it off to his colleague on the tanker. (He had to throw his shoes away later.) All 62 occupants were saved.
One young mother was laughing and crying at the same time. She yelled out, “We’re going to live!” And so they did.
Fast forward 37 years. One child, Lauren Vuong, was now an adult. She was a lovely woman, an American citizen, and a successful lawyer. She never forgot her saviors. It took years of poring over old maritime records and scouring the internet, but at last she found them. A meeting was arranged.
So it was that one day this diminutive Asian woman descended the stairs of a conference center to meet her heroes. She slipped her tiny hands into their huge beefy ones and would not let go. As tears dampened her dress, she thanked them profusely and eloquently. For their part, they were modest and quite embarrassed.
She likened the rescue to fatherhood and childbirth. “When you lifted me off the deck that day, you delivered me,” she said. From certain death, to life.
