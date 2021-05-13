I want to offer the following perspective to your article titled “Planning for park continues, but funding remains an obstacle.”
The Frederick County Parks & Recreation Department is advancing a plan for the Old Charles Town Road Park that 1) is opposed by abutting Snowden Bridge residents, and 2) does not comply with the proffer and deed by which the county acquired the land.
1) Over the past 1.5 years, Snowden Bridge residents have repeatedly expressed their concerns to both the Parks & Rec Department and the Stonewall District Supervisor to no avail. A letter signed by 70+ residents requesting a few reasonable and commonsense changes has been met thus far with indifference.
We obviously want the park. But a few elements of the current proposal would adversely affect the enjoyment of our homes.
The original plan proposed a football field whose sideline would, literally, be 30-40 feet from homeowners’ living room windows, while requiring a cost-prohibitive retaining wall to support the (northeast) half of the field. The current version of the plan proposes basketball and futsal courts instead of the football field.
The land where the park will be built is roughly 24 acres. Approximately 90% of the 24 acres is open space, while the remaining 10% is wooded. Parks & Rec proposed to place the football field, and now the basketball and futsal courts, in the 10% of the land that is wooded. The current plan has plenty of available open space that could accommodate the courts. Yet, Parks & Rec insists on destroying the wooded area, rather than using the already available open space.
The wooded area serves as a natural privacy and noise buffer between the park and the affected homes. It also serves as a sanctuary for wildlife which homeowners enjoy daily. Why is the county so stubbornly insistent on ignoring homeowner concerns when they could be addressed with seemingly minor modifications?
2) The proposed park plan does not comply with the proffer and deed by which the county acquired the land. Both documents clearly state that the park shall be used for (up to) “6 soccer fields and 6 baseball fields.” The county agreed “to be bound to and comply with” the proffer. Yet, Parks & Rec is advancing a plan that would request that the Board of Supervisors, in essence, rezone the land, without following the established rezoning process.
Frederick County is growing faster than 90% of all other Commonwealth localities. Good planning is of utmost importance. Over the past 10 years, the 700-plus homeowners of Snowden Bridge have paid some of the highest residential property tax bills in the county, yet, the 12th Elementary School was underfunded, a park plan is advanced that does not comply with the proffer, the county is ignoring homeowner concerns, and the funding for the park is an “obstacle.” If this is an indication of how we plan for the county's growth, we should all be concerned about what our quality of life will be like in 5-10 years.
Theo Theologis is a resident of Stephenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.