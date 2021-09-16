Before reading on, we’d like to share a special three-minute video: babyolivia.liveaction.org/index.html. This is a medically accurate (accredited by OBGYNs) life-like animation of human development in the womb.
“Follow the science.” How many times have we heard or read this term over the last eighteen months?
We all believe that our health and safety is vitally important. That’s why our local, state, and federal government have conveyed daily COVID-19 precautions. Right? We are routinely told that these precautions “follow the science.”
Over the last 50 years, the science of how a baby is conceived and matures in the mother’s womb has improved with technology. The facts are undeniable. As the video documents: life begins at conception, at three weeks babies have a heartbeat, at six weeks they are moving in the mother’s womb and have brain activity, at nine weeks they are sucking their thumbs, and have over a billion cells, at 11 weeks they are playing within their mother’s womb, and at 27 weeks babies recognize voices and music. Typical birth is generally 38 weeks (9 months).
Over the last 18 months, folks have argued about the coronavirus-related facts. You’ve heard them all. We think you’d agree that the CDC, WHO, and other legitimate scientific groups have changed their scientific facts quite often and there has been room for debate.
Now, let’s get back to the conception and birth of a child. The scientific facts speak for themselves. Life begins at conception and babies mature in their mother’s womb until birth. In the U.S. there has been a lot of talk about how “life matters,” whether the life of people of color, immigrants, displaced, LGBTQ, conservative, liberal, or you and I. The Unborn Life Matters too and they have no voice or vote.
Pregnancy of an unwanted child is surely difficult but there are so many options other than abortion, which is the violent killing of a unborn child. Please “follow the science.” Babies in the womb are living, breathing, beautiful gifts from God that are months, weeks or days from birth. When you vote in November, consider those politicians that have the courage to defend the unborn — those like Glenn Younkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares — no matter the political consequences.
Have you watched the video yet? If you are unable to view this site, simply read any middle school or high school textbook on human development in the womb.
Scientific facts are hard to argue with!
Scott and Deb Larrabee are residents of Lake Frederick.
