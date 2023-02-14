RICHARD GOOD
What a negative triple whammy of opinions on Feb. 9.
First, the backhanded compliment editorial from The Washington Post. I will only address their comments leading you to believe President Biden doesn’t have a plan for fixing Social Security funding. In 2020, Biden proposed a four-point plan to keep Social Security solvent.
American employees and their employers only pay Social Security tax on the first $160,000 of their income. The wealthy stockbroker, Tesla executive, or any higher income earner and their employers get away almost scot-free, paying Social Security on a fraction of their income.
Here, briefly, are the 4 points:
1. Remove the salary cap for anyone earning over $400,000.
2. Change the Social Security inflation index to the CPI-E, geared to retired Americans.
3. Increase the minimum benefit for low-income workers.
4. Boost the Primary Insurance Amount for the elderly.
These changes would add decades of solvency to Social Security. This information is readily available online. Shame on you, Washington Post. Tell your editorial staff to research the Motley Fool for starters.
Next, Open Forum writer Brian Daly, historian, knows that history should be presented objectively, not selectively. I wonder if he would be complaining about our military if they had shot down the Chinese balloon and killed Americans on the ground?
Consider that in February 2020, the previous U.S. government negotiated our “surrender” to the Taliban, including the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters and the timetable for American withdrawal. This set the stage for the collapse of the Afghan government and subsequent takeover by the Taliban. The Biden administration evacuated 124,000 people from Kabul in 11 days. Contrast this with the Saigon evacuation under Ford where it took three and a half weeks to evacuate 45,000. I would say, by the data, the evacuation in Kabul last year was an outstanding success.
I spent the first half of my career as an engineer in the fossil fuel power generation and transportation industry. The last half of my work career was as an engineer and executive in the renewable energy industry.
Open Forum writer Bernard Swope needs to do some more research. The USA, the world’s largest economy, is 133rd out of 200 in percentage of energy obtained from renewable sources. The list of countries ahead of us should make us hang our heads in shame. Every one of the top 10 energy performance countries produces a much higher percentage of their energy from renewable sources than us.
If we take the attitude that sticking with dirty fossil fuels is our best path forward, the world will pass us by. If Henry Ford listened to the horse breeders and coach builders, we would still be riding around in horse-drawn carriages. After all, cars were dangerous, dirty, unreliable, and fuel was hard to get. Solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and tidal power are free for the taking. All we have to do is build the infrastructure to harness them, much as the rural electrification started under Eisenhower built the infrastructure to electrify America.
