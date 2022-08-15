Once again, I am astounded by the misinformation sometimes presented on your editorial page. Most I shake my head at and move on, but occasionally I have to take the bait and reply. The Open Forum, "Renewable energy cannot replace fossil fuel," being the latest.
The USA lags behind almost all other industrialized countries in the use of renewable energy. Less than 10% of our electricity comes from renewable sources. Canada by comparison produces 68% of its electricity from renewables, and Costa Rica almost 100%. I could carry on listing other countries and how they far outperform us, but these two make the point.
Writer Bernard Swope seems to have completely ignored hydro and geothermal energy when talking about renewable energy. In Iceland for instance, 27% of electrical production comes from geothermal energy, the balance from hydro. We have both of these, particularly geothermal energy in spades in the USA, yet geothermal energy production here is almost untapped. Instead, states such as Texas, still produce two-thirds of their electricity from fossil fuels. Why?
Swope uses a chart showing energy densities in watts/m2. Let's look at coal for instance. He doesn't mention that a coal-fired power station is only 37% efficient. The rest of the energy goes up the stack in pollutants and global warming gases. I have not even included the energy, resources or environmental degradation necessary to get the coal out of the ground and to the power station. We are all witnessing the environmental damage and personal costs ensuing from unchecked use of fossil fuels.
Yes, wind and solar have low energy density, so what? A wind farm uses almost no ground space, allowing whatever the current use is to continue. Solar farms, if planned wisely, can also be planted in clover, allowing the agricultural production of lamb, wool and honey to replace the former use whilst still maximizing solar electrical production. Roofs across the country account for millions of acres of unused space. My office in Virginia Beach produced all but about $10 worth of its electrical usage every year from solar energy, versus an average electrical bill of $18,000/year for a similar sized building. I also charged my car every day at the office.
We can use fossil fuel wisely. A perfect example is using fossil fuels to make polypropylene plastic. Solar pool heaters are made from polypropylene. Over its lifespan, a solar pool heater will produce well over 300 times the amount of energy consumed to make it. At the end of its life, the polypropylene is completely recyclable back to plastic, ready to be made into another product. Most pool heaters in the USA use natural gas or propane, once again, burnt for instant gratification and gone forever into the atmosphere as a global warming gas.
We need to get smart about our usage and production of energy and quickly. Real facts make for an informed populace. Renewable energy is free, all we have to pay for is the equipment to harvest it.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
