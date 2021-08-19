I had to respond to the partisan Open Forum, "Thoughts for you 'Fauci and CNN sycophants'", published in the Aug. 18 edition of The Star. The writer says "the government considers even those of you vaccinated as inferior to them." What nonsense. She's had three doctors tell her that Fauci and the media are fear mongering regarding COVID-19. If that's true, please let us know who they are so that we can avoid them.
The truth is this: COVID-19 and the new Delta variant are not political. We are experiencing a public health emergency that everyone wants to go away. If you refuse to be vaccinated because you don't like being told what to do, that is a terrible reason.
The thought that other things can kill us — therefore getting a vaccine and wearing a mask is unimportant — is nonsensical.
Why wear a seat belt? I may get cancer anyway.
The writer then tells people to mind their own business. It is everyone's business when people are not doing their part. They are putting everyone else at risk. Wearing a mask during an unprecedented pandemic is the very least we can do for each other, and it is so easy to do. More than 4.8 billion vaccine doses worldwide have been administered so far. This is also easy to do. We all do not have to agree on politics, but we need to respect science. I assume that if the writer became ill, she would go to a doctor and take whatever treatment she is prescribed to save her life.
As far as bullying and temper tantrums? I've only seen the anti-mask and anti-vaccine crowd do this.
Let's try to work together, and care about each other, and get past this.
Laurine Kennedy is a resident of Clarke County.
