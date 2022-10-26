I was shocked by the Oct. 24 Open Forum, "A question for Trilogy at Lake Frederick residents," by Melinda Miller. Usually I ignore such tripe, counseled by the words attributed to the late great Louis Armstrong, “There's some folks, that, if they don't know, you can't tell 'em.”
But Ms. Miller's comment, “If you want true inclusivity, then you need to put the blinders on and stop telling others what choices to make and how to think and vote” needs to be addressed.
Ms. Miller:
1) Assuming your party is the GOP, how do you reconcile your comment in regard to choice with your party's telling pregnant girls and women that they must have the baby, no matter what?
2) This country is a democracy/republic. How do you reconcile your view with 1st Amendment rights, particularly in regard to a newspaper opinion/public forum?
3) Do you realize your statement is a reflection of how fascism was able to take over Europe, by putting on “blinders” and keeping one's facts and opinions undisclosed for fear of serious reprisal?
I mean, my God, people. It's time to pause and reflect. Think about what you're advocating. Currently, those in the “new” GOP are the personification of an authoritarian form of government, with members refusing to question even their own party. If you are a GOP member and haven't voted yet, you have but days to review your party's unrestrained undemocratic ambitions.
Further, Ms. Miller, before you accuse me of being some outsider coming in with “highfalutin ideals meant to confuse the masses,” I have roots on the east coast that go back to 1620. Grandfathers William Bradford and William Brewster signed the Mayflower Compact on arrival. They knew life in the New World would not be possible without an agreed upon set of laws to ensure a functioning social structure. I have great-grandparents who homesteaded outside of Strasburg in 1749, the Rosenberger homestead still standing; grandparents who were attacked/killed by Shawnee in today's Shawnee Land in 1764 with one child/grandparent surviving (the Klauser home still standing); and grandparents in the Civil War fighting for both sides, one during Pickett's Charge under the command of Generals Longstreet/Kemper, right flank, first in, resulting in shrapnel wounds, buried in Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Hayfield, PVT Cooper's and Mrs. Klauser's tombstones still decipherable.
These relatives didn't keep their opinions to themselves. In fact, many of them immigrated so they could express themselves freely. Nor will I remain silent — particularly in the face of authoritarian takeover — because I live in a country where I'm not yet forced to conform as Ms. Miller would have me do. Exercising freedom of speech is how we got the Greek term democracy, “demo” for people and “cracy” for rule. Whether we keep it is the question.
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
