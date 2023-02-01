I am struggling with Donovan Quimby‘s comments in a Jan. 25 Open Forum, "America's viability requires an informed citizenship."
I agree wholeheartedly, an informed citizenry is essential to good governance. I work to keep myself informed, yet it appears that the information sources that the two of us turn to for our news and basic understanding of our Judeo–Christian heritage must be different for I cannot find much of anything else to agree about.
By my reading, Brazil has been flirting with Communist China for quite some time, exasperated by our U.S. policies, protectionist policies, excluding Brazilian products from the U.S. Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro, a virulent anti-communist and Trump copycat/acolyte, found his country’s agribusiness leaders demanding that he soften his rhetoric. Shunned by Western Leaders for a host of reasonable reasons, Bolsonaro turned to China, Russia, India, and South Africa. I fail to see how President Biden can be blamed for Brazil’s policies.
Differing opinions are to be expected in the debates about immigration, refugees, COVID policies, communism, federal debt, and more. But to claim to have “the truth” is beyond what any of us can achieve, especially as some of our leaders insist on promoting what I clearly understand to be a false narrative — that of Donald Trump’s 2020 election being stolen. Debunked by courts, Trump’s own administration in the person of Attorney General William Barr, significant Republican leaders such as Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and Liz Cheney among others, and Democrats in general, I find it difficult to take their concerns seriously when nothing is given but unsubstantiated complaints that would not change the outcome. We have the fairest election system in the world, our volunteer poll workers work valiantly to assure that our votes count. This time it appears, your particular candidate lost the election.
Finally, my Judeo-Christian heritage taught me that I am to love my neighbor as myself, to seek justice, and walk humbly with my God, not necessarily in that order. My Sunday School teachers were not confronted by woke understandings of my neighbor's enslavement; of my neighbors being measured as 3/5 of a person in our Constitution; of redlining, exclusion from lending preferences and voting eligibilities. The list goes on and on and on.
I would hope that if they could now listen intently to my brothers' and sisters' concerns, they would respond in love, with justice. Our forefathers did not have a perfect solution, but they certainly gave us a democratic process whereby we can work to correct inequities and injustices, making our country a welcoming home of liberty and justice for all. To my mind, “all we need to do” is actively listen to each other, and come to understand what is being said without demonizing one another.
I suggest that Mr. Quimby would go further to convince me to refocus my take on the world around me if he stopped throwing bombastic comments and listened to the cries around him.
David Ray is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.