The following is in response to Donovan Quimby’s Jan. 25 Open Forum, “America’s viability requires an informed citizenship.”
Apparently, he believes that “rational voters with sufficient knowledge of all issue to vote intelligently” involves accepting, as he does, the fear and hate speech from cable news — e.g., communist infiltration, anti-vaccine, rigged elections, “the Democratic Party’s Marxist agenda … socialism, woke, anti-life, anti-Christian party platform,” etc.
This type of group think, which he appears to be advocating, can end up supporting the “totalitarian regime” he seeks to avoid. Over 25 years ago, Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes came up with the business plan to use misinformation in order to have their viewers become addicted to daily dose of self-righteous indignation and outrage.
Fox News still uses the term “mainstream media” to describe other outlets, even though they now have an annual income of $1.8 billion, which is more than ABC, CBS, and NBC Nightly News combined (even though all four news outlets have similar numbers of viewers).
Curiously, most of Fox News revenue comes from cable viewers who don’t watch Fox News, haven’t been informed they are subsidizing Fox News, and haven’t been given the chance to opt into Fox News. His recommendation to “test media sources according to the 'true prophet' criterion" in Deuteronomy 18:22 — which states, "If the prophet speaks in the Lord's name but his prediction does not happen or come true, you will know that the Lord did not give that message." — seems naive. From my national security experience, “the first intel is almost always wrong.”
This also reminded me of a civilian in our Navy command who claimed he never made a mistake. He was known for not accomplishing much.
As a Christian, I believe that it is crucial to go beyond a tolerance for others’ views, since this implies that one’s own views are somehow superior to someone else’s views. Instead, one should try to have an acceptance that others have views, with which you may or may not agree and may not be able to change, just as they may not be able to change your views.
David Goodwin is a resident of Frederick County.
