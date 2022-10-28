Writing a letter to the editor has often been tempting, but not tempting enough for me to actually want to engage in any kind of conflict of opinion. However, I cannot ignore a recent Melinda Miller's Oct. 24 Open Forum, "A question for Trilogy at Lake Frederick residents." There were so many statements in that letter that were appalling. The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke County area has been my home my entire adult life. I also lived in Lake Frederick.
My husband and I came to Winchester to begin his career after graduating from The University of Illinois almost 49 years ago. I have worked in Winchester, owned two businesses, attended church, and served on many local boards including The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors during my working career. We now have four generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a large extended family living and working in the Frederick County area. And I believe this qualifies me to claim Winchester/Frederick County as my home. I love this area and the warm, caring, welcoming people who I grew to adulthood with.
When my husband died, I needed to remain close to home while becoming part of a 55-plus community with many amenities. I found that community in Lake Frederick. I built a house and moved from Winchester, not certain how I would fit in. Almost immediately, I discovered that all of my new neighbors who were also just moving into their new homes were looking for the same things I was looking for — a community of friendly people who wanted to enjoy their retirement years, be caring neighbors and friends and contribute to their new community of Winchester. These are some of the nicest, most caring, helpful people I have known.
While living in Lake Frederick, I arranged and guided historic tours of Winchester and surrounding towns for Lake Frederick residents. The tours all filled past capacity because the residents were eager to learn about their new community. I was also co-chair of the Volunteers from Lake Frederick and they volunteered eagerly for almost every organization in Winchester. They were exactly the kind of new citizens every community hopes for.
Two years ago, I sold my home in Lake Frederick and moved to Orchard Ridge. Fortunately for me, these wonderful Lake Frederick friends still include me in many activities.
I am responding to Ms. Miller’s Open Forum because she does not speak for the majority of welcoming people in Winchester/Frederick County. Isn’t it remarkable that someone can move into an area and then tell an entire community of others moving in that they can come but they are not entitled to express their opinions? Sadly she is reacting to a political view that differs from her view. The Lake Frederick residents are divided politically, as most communities are. If we truly want to live in harmony, we accept that others also have the same right to be here and express views as we do.
Judy Bogner is a resident of Frederick County.
