This is in reply to Nick Snow’s Open Forum comments in the November 20th issue of The Star. Nick misconstrued my recent Open Forum comments regarding climate change being an existential threat. He missed the point entirely! He focused on existential threats going back to the early pilgrims, the voyage of the Mayflower, the disappearance of 500 Islands in the Chesapeake Bay, and deaths caused by heat waves and wildfires. Beginning with Al Gore’s claim that icebergs will melt and sea levels will rise 20 feet, every climate change alarmist stresses the end of earth as we know it. They stress that the problem is urgent, that we must take drastic corrective action now! They say the issue can’t be debated because it’s “settled science!” Of course that is total nonsense. It may be settled theory, but it certainly isn’t settled science. The alarmists can’t allow debate on the issue because they dare not mention cost. They have mistakenly determined that the one, and only, solution to climate change is to eliminate all use of oil, gas, and coal for America’s energy needs.
This is the greater threat! It will be impossible to implement for many years, maybe decades. This threat is also existential, but it is urgent, it is imminent, it is happening now! President Biden’s Build Back Better monstrosity includes $500 billion for battery charging stations all across the country! In addition, subsidies will be given to auto companies for building, and selling cars powered with batteries [providing that the auto companies employ only union labor]. To make it worse, every federal program now, and going forward must address climate change, no matter the cost. And the Democrats plan to quickly approve Biden’s plan without the public knowing what’s in the bill, and they will not allow time to debate. The urgency to pass this bill is an additional threat. It is economic suicide. The ultimate cost is astronomical, in the trillions of dollars!
Nick briefly mentions renewables, implying that their use will change the climate by replacing oil, gas, and coal. This may take fifty or a hundred years, but he doesn’t mention that. Therefore, the climate threat may be existential, but not imminent. Existential only means the threat exists. Renewables wouldn’t exist without government subsidies and mandates. Neither would windmills, solar panels, and battery powered cars. Each of these “solutions” has problems to be resolved: Useful life? Environmental problems with disposal? Percentage manufactured in China? Competitive in terms of cost, availability, reliability, performance, infrastructure?
This issue is too important to the future of the country and must be debated. I recommended a pilot plan to understand the costs, benefits, and unintended consequences before we destroy the economy. Any plan should be phased in over time to allow for an orderly transition to energy alternatives that won’t need subsidies and mandates.
If climate change is the greatest threat facing America, Nick should welcome debate, and reasoned discussion.
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
