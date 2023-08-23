Kevin Kennedy’s Aug. 18 Open Forum, “Despite Trump, ‘our democracy has held,’” canonizes Joe Biden and demonizes Donald Trump. He wrote, “Today, we have a president who has shown himself to be a person of great character — in many ways, the complete opposite of his predecessor — and who has already accomplished great things.”
Concerning character, is Kennedy referring to Biden’s sexual behavior with Tara Read, inappropriate touching and hair sniffing, hatred of Trump voters that belies Biden’s “unifier” claim, indifference to those stranded in Afghanistan after America’s rout, incessant watch checking while standing at the Dover AFB awaiting the remains of 13 military members, or his indifference to suffering in East Palestine, OH, and Maui? Is Kennedy referring to Biden’s crime family becoming multi-millionaires by selling political influence to foreigners? To America’s detriment, lies and cover-ups epitomize Biden’s character.
What about Biden’s accomplishing great things? Does Kennedy mean Biden’s unparalleled spending and debt (Bidenomics) that’s causing unnecessary inflation, unaffordable mortgages, and threatening our dollar’s world reserve currency status; closing down gun shops over administrative errors; mandating a failed COVID vaccine; his open border policy that enables 70,000 fentanyl deaths annually, human sex trafficking, and crime; incompetent handling of the Chinese spy balloon, obeyance to the Chinese Communist Party, World Economic Forum, and World Health Organization; expensive, failing Ukraine policy; weakened, woke military; and America’s diminishing world standing. Our Constitutional Republic cannot survive four more Biden years.
Kennedy wants Trump’s indictments to separate Republicans for Trump. This won’t work. Republicans remember that under Obama, the Department of Justice and FBI became politicized, then weaponized as Democratic Party apparatchiks ready, willing, and able to use lawfare to destroy anyone standing against the Democrat’s transformation of America from one of, by, and for the people into a Marxist, one-party nation.
The Democratic Party uses every mean to maintain power, including indebting our children and grandchildren to serfdom while enriching Democratic cronies, in order to advance a globalist agenda orchestrated around fabricated climate change and pandemic paranoia.
The DOJ’s weaponization created a two-tiered justice system that protects Biden’s interests while persecuting Trump and others, like pro-lifers and parents before school boards, who oppose Democratic dictates.
Biden’s DOJ has appointed hyper-partisan, rabid Democratic special counselors, like Jack Smith, who previously indicted, convicted, and destroyed Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell’s political career, before the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously vacated McDonnell’s conviction because of Smith’s overzealous and unconstitutional lawfare. Now, using “unprecedented” legal actions outside legal norms, Trump has been indicted four times (91 charges), plus 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case.
After the 2020 election, had our courts the courage to address the hundreds of signed affidavits alleging voter fraud, we’d know the extent of our election fraud. But the courts failed. Now, pressure from Democratic threats and media hysteria to imprison Trump will be tremendous. Eventually, we’ll learn how impartial and courageous America’s court system is.
Kennedy called Trump a traitor. Nonsense! He was an excellent president.
Also, Democrats brag about their maintaining democracy despite their increasingly bigger government, increased regulations, and restricted individual rights. What democracy are they talking about? Citizens who love and value individual freedoms always vote Republican.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
(2) comments
Mr. Quimby again repeats falsehoods and follows Steve Bannon's notorious advice to Republicans to just "flood the zone with sh*t."
Just for example, Mr. Quimby talks about "Biden’s unparalleled spending and debt (Bidenomics) that’s causing unnecessary inflation . . . ." In fact, Trump blew up the deficit and Joe Biden has decreased it. The deficit went up every year under Trump. The deficit has come down every year under Joe Biden. That's no surprise. Since 1989, every single Republican president has increased the deficit and every single Democratic president has decreased it. No matter how many times Fox and Mr. Quimby repeat falsehoods, those are the facts.
Similarly with inflation. Inflation has been a world-wide problem, caused by a global pandemic and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In the US, inflation has come back down to pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to Bidenomics, real wages (wages after taking account of inflation) are up. New business starts are up. There's a manufacturing boom. Unemployment is at record lows and America is back to work.
Mr. Quimby's diatribe is full of other falsehoods, too. Under Joe Biden, border crossings are down so much that the Washington Post recently called our border "eerily quiet." The fentanyl that is being seized at the border (meaning it doesn't come into the country) is being brought in overwhelmingly by American citizens, not immigrants.
Mr. Quimby hates Joe Biden. We get it. He's entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.
It appears Donovan "Mark" is so upset he's repeating many of the lies that got Fox news sued. Nor has he not up to date on the Tara Reade story, that her own lawyer thought she was lying and she has since moved to Moscow, where she feels quite at home
Joe sniffing again? Probably looking for Hunter's laptop or Hil's emails.
