Lack of communication on guns, disregard of, first, rule of law. and then of a faith tradition
MICHAEL CONK
At the conclusion of reading this article, my reaction was one of sadness. I believe this sadness resulted from three thoughts. First, I can remember my elementary school days when we practiced protecting ourselves from enemy air raids with convention/nuclear weapons. We had to get under our desks and close our eyes.
Fortunately, before I moved on to high school, these drills were no longer necessary. Unfortunately, today all schools must have active shooter procedures, which must be practiced. Also, unfortunately, the occurrences of active shooter incidents in schools and in our communities continue to increase. I do not profess to have the wisdom to know what we should change, but I am convinced nothing will change until we learn to talk to each other and respect each other’s viewpoints.
My second sadness is that my neighbors appear to be taking the perspective that any law passed by our legislature and signed by our governor can be disregarded by us and our Frederick County government. I am proud to be an American and to have served our great country in our military.
Our long-standing commitment to free election and peaceful transition of power (as embodied in our Constitution and Amendments) is the foundation upon which our democracy rests. The rule of law is also central to our system of government. We should not be rebelling against laws that have been or may be passed by our state legislature. That is the purpose of the court system. Also, the rebellious tone sends the wrong message to our children.
Finally, my greatness sadness is there is never a faith component to thesediscussions. Our Founding Fathers were men of faith. Yet, when we discuss important issues, we conveniently omit our faith traditions. These traditions form a moral compass upon which we should live our lives and make decisions. While the Scriptures of our major faith traditions do not address “guns,” they do provide a framework for living a moral life.
In the Christian faith tradition, which I practice, a central theme of the Gospel is God’s love for us and the love we should have for each other. I suspect many citizens who have signed the petition have also been raised in a faith tradition. I also suspect the moral compass provided in their Scriptures was not considered when they signed. Perhaps in future discussions on the 2nd Amendment, we can establish a common basis for an informed discussion by sharing with each other the foundation of our moral compass.
At the conclusion of the 1990 movie “Ghost,” the last thing Sam says to Molly as he leaves this world is: “It’s amazing, Molly. The love inside, you take it with you.” Love is the only thing we can take with us when we die. Let’s include our love for each other in future discussions of the Second Amendment and all other contentious issues we must face.
Michael J. Conk is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.