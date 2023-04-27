As a recent, former chief executive officer of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC), I would like to respond to the April 20 Open Forum published by the organization's president and executive director in The Star cautioning the Winchester City Council against approving significant tax increase.
Regardless of intent, choosing to publish their position in the paper reversed years of Chamber policy by making an unprecedented political statement to a legislative body in their proposed budget process.
In my previous years as CEO of the TVRC, we made a conscious effort to remain neutral in voicing political views to local government entities. During my tenure, we saw the role of the TVRC to inform their membership about current and potential regulations and what the impact could be; survey members for their perspective, communicate members’ concerns and perspectives to elected representatives; and advocate in members’ best interests as needed. This is how the TVRC has always operated, until last week.
As a reminder, the property tax rate in the city has not dipped below 91 cents per $100 of assessed value for the last 11 years; and the increase in property tax is a result of a considerable change in the market value of property in the city over the last two years. It’s worth noting that the city budget is not final; and the adoption of a tax rate is key to providing elected representatives visibility into projected tax revenue to be able to set the budget and allocate funds.
According to a study conducted by the Demographics Research Group at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, the Winchester/Frederick County area is one of the fastest growing areas in Virginia, with a population increase of 3.1% between 2020 and 2022.
We need to ensure we can support this growth in people, housing, education, support services, businesses, and transportation. Cutting the property tax rate significantly will result in an inability to fully fund our schools and ensure first responders have what they need to do their jobs.
Tax revenue is what funds our budget. As it is, the 83-cent rate approved by the City Council still leaves a $350,000 gap between what we can fund and what the schools are asking for.
In his public response, Timothy Newcome, president of the Winchester Education Association wrote that a vibrant educational landscape plays an important role in attracting people to Winchester, he also noted the role of public employees and the need for additional housing needed for growth. We cannot afford a cut to budget funding sources.
Finally, businesses will also benefit from this growth as they always have in the past and can benefit from exemptions that can reduce their tax burden:
1. Exemptions for substantially rehabilitated residential, commercial, and industrial property.
2. Exemptions for abated derelict property conditions.
3. Property exempt from taxation by designation and classification.
4. Exemptions for Enterprise Zone property.
Richard Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
Well said, Mr. Kennedy.
