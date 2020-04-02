The Thursday, March 26, edition of The Winchester Star contained an article and an editorial about masks. I would like to clarify some points about the use of masks to prevent coronavirus infection.
The cloth type masks do NOT protect the wearer from coronavirus. The mask protects the people around the wearer of the mask from droplets if the mask wearer coughs or sneezes. Therefore, if you wear this type of mask in public, you are implying that you already have coronavirus. To protect yourself when out and about use strict 6-foot social distancing to prevent being coughed on.
The mask to be used to prevent inhaling droplets is a different type of mask — N95. Before the current pandemic these masks could be found in hardware stores for use when sanding or doing certain types of woodworking. 3M has just announced that it is doubling production of this type of mask. Health care workers who have direct contact with known or suspected coronavirus patients wear this type of mask.
At testing stations, when they swab the back of your throat, this often produces a couch or gag — spraying the health care worker in the face. Because the coronavirus enters through the nose, mouth and eyes, the mask alone is not enough. The health care workers also use eye protection in the form of a clear mask or goggles.
My daughter, who is a physician in Indiana and serves at several hospitals, told me about an incident that illustrates the confusion about the types of masks. At one hospital she was told not to wear a mask because that would make the patients thing she had coronavirus. At another hospital (aside from those taking care of coronavirus patients who wear N95) all physicians who had patient contact were required to wear cloth-type masks because they have acquired coronavirus but may still be asymptomatic. In this case, the mask protects the patient from the doctor but does not protect the doctor from the patient. For that, the patient also has to wear a mask — which, of course, is impossible if you are swabbing the back of the throat.
