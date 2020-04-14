On the day (April 2) you printed my letter about the use of masks, I read that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is thinking about requiring that everyone who is out in public wear a mask.
The reason for this is that it is becoming evident that not everyone who is shedding coronavirus into the air is aware that they are doing so.
The time between acquiring the virus and becoming sick is quite long — they quarantine people for two weeks. To make it even worse, some people have the virus and NEVER show symptoms.
This was true for two people on the Princess cruise ship. They tested positive but never developed symptoms.
The reason the CDC is hesitating to make wearing masks a requirement is the acute shortage of masks — so kudos to the ladies making masks.
Again, referring to my daughter’s current experience — one hospital where she works is requiring that everyone wear a cloth mask around their neck and put the mask on when in the halls or in areas where they might meet people.
If someone enters her office to talk to her, they both must wear masks.
To sum up, protect yourself by staying in plan and washing your hands. When you must go out protect yourself by social distancing of at least 6 fee. (Six feet is longer than you think. Maybe we should issue 6-foot walking sticks!) Protect others by wearing a mask. The cloth kind is fine for this. If everyone did this it would be a good addition to the social distancing — not a replacement. The cloth masks protect the people around the wearer but the not the wearer himself.
And thank those who are wearing masks.
