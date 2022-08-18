The new era of climate change demands a review of energy options.
The days of fossil fuels are over. With atmospheric CO2 marking the highest levels in 800,000 years, continued greenhouse gas pollution can only exacerbate an already dire situation. Environmentalist Stephen Nash predicts that as global temperatures climb past the 2° Centigrade mark before the end of this century, Richmond will warm from about a dozen days over 90° to a climate more like San Antonio, TX, with more than 75 beastly hot days each summer. The effect on Virginia agriculture, livestock, industry, recreation, and lifestyle makes continued fossil fuel use unacceptable.
Nuclear energy promises constant energy output. Nuclear plants are expensive and take years to get online. The high-level waste must be kept under water for five years, then sealed in stainless steel crypts for long-term storage for centuries. There are about 22,000 cubic meters of high-level waste worldwide, but no one really knows. Many times that amount of less active waste (like shoe covers) requires disposal and there are no long-term permanent storage sites anywhere yet. Even the newest reactors that reuse their fuel will eventually add to the waste problem. While new reactors have a high margin of safety, the history of nuclear clearly illustrates the safety concerns. The Chernobyl accident released Cesium-137, with a half-life of 30 years; in areas close to the reactor contamination will remain lethal for centuries. Furthermore, the current military situation in Ukraine is a perfect example of the imponderables of nuclear power in zones of conflict.
Renewable energy is a promising alternative. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates the continental U.S. has nine times the potential wind energy the nation needs. Currently China leads the world in solar/wind energy, at about 36% of that nation’s total vs. 20% for U.S. electricity. Solar is particularly favorable for ease of construction and economical costs. But peak solar production does not match the times of maximum demand, and storage systems to shift solar availability can only feedback power for a few hours. Electric cars are not designed to return energy back into the grid. To address demands extending to days or even longer would require backup generators or high-tech batteries such as molten salt, or "Zebra" batteries: large, frigate-sized installations operating at temperatures over 500°F.
Virginia uses 108,000 GigaWattHours of electricity annually and the NREL estimates that one GigaWattHour/yr requires about six acres of solar here, thus our state would need about 18,000 acres of land committed purely for solar power — roughly comparable to oil/coal exploitation now. A typical 10 Megawatt (that’s peak power, not annual production) solar farm is about 150 acres, requiring about 13 10MW farms per county.
The Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020 mandates 16,100 MW of solar power and onshore wind with 5,200 MW of offshore wind by 2035. If it survives, the nation’s first legally binding standard would bring 100% renewable energy to Virginia by mid-century.
Charles Hagan is a resident of Frederick County.
