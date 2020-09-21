SHARON DIXON
Change is difficult, but change is needed in order for an area to grow. The Winchester community is always changing, and Richard Bell is needed on City Council as a voice to bring more positive change in the community.
Richard will bring his compassion for change to the City of Winchester as he did while serving as a School Board member for Winchester Public Schools. Richard served on the WPS school board for eight years. During those eight years, he worked to create an environment of inclusiveness and cooperation in the schools. His leadership and commitment to WPS students and the community are seen in the programs and projects he has supported.
Some of these include:
• Richard has been an ardent supporter of implementing a needs-based pre-K program, so that when all city students arrive for kindergarten, there is a more equal learning field.
• He has been a supporter of the Shihadeh Innovation Center in which John Handley High School students will focus on education in the trades, technology and medical services, increasing their opportunity to directly enter the workforce. In the evenings, the focus of the Center will be on the adult workforce, retraining adults to take on a new profession. This will help adults cope with the consequences of COVID-19 as well as the desire to move into a new and in demand profession.
• Richard supported the planning and renovation of the Douglas School project and serves on the Douglas School Community Steering Committee. He is committed to the ongoing process of continuing to preserve and educate the public about the rich history of the Douglas School in Winchester.
• Richard has also supported the Equity Committee which is comprised of educators, students and community leaders. The committee’s purpose is to find different ways to promote equity, inclusion and diversity within the schools. This is why he stands behind the board’s “Resolution Against Racism” displayed in each of the division’s schools.
Richard’s compassion for change has inspired his family to follow his passions. His wife, Sarah, and his three children are actively involved in community organizations that are committed to diversity and inclusion.
If Richard is elected to City Council for Ward One, he will definitely be a compassionate, intelligent and supportive leader! These are traits of a leader that are necessary for change in Winchester.
Sharon Dixon lives in Frederick County.
