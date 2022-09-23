Our city is growing. If that growth is strategic, planned, and aligned with the needs of our community, including maintaining and even improving our quality of life, then it is a very good thing.
Growth brings jobs and an expanding tax base to our community, provides housing for our essential workers, including nurses and other health care professionals, teachers, firefighters, and police, and revitalizes under-utilized land so that small businesses can thrive.
Understanding how to encourage and support the right kind of growth takes experience and a deep understanding of both the economics of development and the complexity of public processes. Richard Bell has both, and we are lucky to have him on City Council. He has chaired every relevant, important body that addresses the issue of growth, including the Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Council and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce. He currently chairs the city's Planning and Economic Development Commission.
He has earned his smarts and our trust in his ability to navigate complex growth-related issues. Richard is a great listener, an astute synthesizer of information, and a highly competent decision-maker. His track record of serving the city and doing what is right for its citizens is unmatched.
As we continue to move forward with our city's Strategic Plan, approved in 2021, and our Comprehensive Plan, passed unanimously in 2022, I am confident that Richard is the best candidate to represent Ward 1 on City Council. He is focused on the very things we need the most: expanding our tax base through job creation and economic growth; supporting those jobs through workforce development and superior education; improving the efficiency of the city by enhancing transportation and mobility opportunities, and increasing quality housing for all our citizens.
With so much at stake, we need an experienced leader on City Council. This is no time to take a chance and hope that on-the-job training will make up the difference. I have run a national business focused on land conservation and economic development for the past 20 years, working in every state of the country. I have seen the benefits of great leadership when it comes to managing growth and what can happen without the right kind of leadership.
I support Richard Bell because he has the experience we need — the experience we deserve. I hope you will vote for Richard Bell on Nov. 8.
Larry Selzer is a resident of Winchester.
