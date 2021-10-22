RICHARD BELL
As your current representative on City Council and a candidate to continue in that position representing those of Ward One, I would like to share my vision of our future Winchester.
My vision involves the continued quality of life that is what makes Winchester such a special place to live and engage. Winchester is growing and has been for quite some time. In that process of growth, we are seeing the impacts on our quality of life that are being challenged. Namely our housing inventory, parks, recreation and outdoor connecting spaces as well as certain community services and infrastructure. My vision for Winchester is that of a vibrant and diverse community with opportunities for a sufficient variety of quality housing, engaging and empowering recreation, safe movement throughout our community, and lifelong education resources so we all may continue to grow and expand ourselves.
This vision will require investment. Much of that investment will be in the form of private investment being proposed in our community but also in the time and effort of our city staff and leadership, ensuring that we receive a strong return on our community investment in exchange. That community investment can be represented in the form of infrastructure and other services such as public safety as well as our schools. These investments are directly attributable to our quality of life and you can best protect that not by attempting to prevent growth but by infusing the understanding of that sense of Winchester into our planning tools and community decision making. New housing opportunities should not diminish that sense of our community but work to create new nodes or neighborhoods that connect to and enhance that sense of the greater community. Growth implies expansion, but while we expect our population to grow we also want to embrace the expansion of our sense of place and participation within our community, which I believe is Winchester’s greatest asset.
The investment in our future must also include our ability to connect with each other and interact communally. And what better place to interact than in our public park spaces. My vision includes opportunities for an expanded network of neighborhood-based park spaces that will be fully connected with a safe and defined pathway for us all to be able to walk or bike around our beautiful and accessible city. This manner of investment can provide incredible gains to a community as parks and pathways can often represent the “heart” of a neighborhood as well as the representation of the nature and pride of the community at large. A community’s commitment and investment in its parks and natural preserves truly show that “heart.”
As we each grow we should want to do so healthfully, as well as emotionally and physically, for a long and prosperous life. So too should we desire and expect the same for our Winchester. If you support this vision then please support me in continuing to be your representative on your City Council.
Richard Bell is a resident of Winchester and Democratic incumbent candidate for Winchester City Council Ward 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.