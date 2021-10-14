CARY KIMBLE
I’m sure that we are all more than a little tired of the 2021 campaign season and anxious for the elections to be over and the political advertising to end. But the most important elections — the ones that most directly impact the lives of our families and communities — are sometimes the ones closest to home, and they deserve our time and attention.
A recent letter in The Star in support of the independent candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ Shawnee District seat suggested that many of our current problems and dysfunction are a direct result of the two-party system. That may be true in some places, but the situation in Frederick County is quite different. One of the problems in Frederick County, in fact, is that we have long endured a one-party system — and that this system encourages feuding and in-fighting and positioning over issues that are marginal to our lives and the future of our community.
I recently met a voter who argued, a bit cynically, that the political atmosphere of partisanship and divisiveness and acrimony “has always been that way.” I told him that I was old enough to know otherwise — that long ago, I had worked as an aide on Capitol Hill during a time when Republicans and Democrats were civil to one another and actually looked for common ground to get things done in the interest of progress (before words like “progress” and “progressive” were used as slurs).
I have looked at the candidates for the Board of Supervisors and I am choosing to support the one with a moderate viewpoint, a temperate voice, an open mind, and with relevant experience in business development, job creation, the promotion of public education, and nonprofit management. For these reasons, and because I believe our one-party system in Frederick County is not serving our best interests — I am voting for Richard Kennedy to represent the Shawnee District.
