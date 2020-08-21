Cary Kimble
Over the past several months, I have gotten to know Richard Kennedy, and I am writing to urge residents of the Shawnee District in Frederick County to support his candidacy for the Board of Supervisors.
During this time of struggle and crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, Richard is uniquely qualified to help lead our community forward. He has led the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber as its CEO, working with business and community leaders to attract and maintain good jobs in the northern Shenandoah Valley. He has worked in leadership positions in the nonprofit sector, currently as Interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice. And he has served on boards and committees of civic organizations — all of which has given him a good understanding of the region’s strengths and its needs.
Our community is facing some huge challenges. We need Supervisors with the vision and experience to lead us into the future. The current all-Republican Board has not always served us well. When Shannon Trout was on the Board, she brought a much-needed perspective on issues like education, jobs, transportation, and quality of life in Frederick County. Richard would bring new vision and a fresh voice.
I have also seen that Richard has the temperament for the job. He is accustomed to convening people with different perspectives, listening to all sides, and reaching consensus. Partisanship is not serving us well — and hot-button national issues like gun rights and abortion and immigration are simply not what people are most concerned about right now. People want assurances that their jobs and homes are secure, that children can be safe in the classroom, that everyone feels valued, and that they will be able to receive and to pay for health and medical care when they need it.
There is a long tradition of voting the party line, but I hope that Republicans, Democrats and independents will all take the time to learn at www.kennedy4shawnee.com about Richard Kennedy, his qualifications, and his platform, and to consider supporting him in November.
Cary Kimble is a resident of Frederick County.
