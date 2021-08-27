CARY KIMBLE
It has been disheartening to see how the civic discourse has deteriorated over the past several years. I have lived in the Winchester area for more than 30 years, and I have always had good relations with my neighbors and coworkers, regardless of politics. But the tone of the opinion pieces in the paper and the anger and hostility voiced by residents at public meetings has become so polarizing that it seems difficult now to have a reasonable conversation with anyone about anything at all.
Sadly, some politicians are more interested in stoking the divisions than in finding common ground. One of the reasons I am supporting Richard Kennedy for Frederick County Board of Supervisors is that he has proven himself to be a good listener, with a clear vision and moderate proposals for change, while possessing the temperament to bring people together.
Honestly, with this lingering, sometimes worsening pandemic and all of the problems it has exacerbated in society, I think that residents of Winchester and Frederick County are more concerned about good jobs, safe and good-quality schools for our children and their teachers, a strong public safety system, and infrastructure adequate to support future growth than about the hot-button issues that dominate national politics.
Richard has served our community as head of the regional chamber of commerce, interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice, and as a member of various civic boards and committees focusing on education, transportation, and improving the overall quality of life in the northern Shenandoah Valley. I believe that his voice on the Board of Supervisors would help restore civility to the conversation and bring a fresh perspective to the issues that matter to all of us.
Cary Kimble Frederick County
(1) comment
I agree. Richard will focus on issues that impact our lives, not on divisive culture war grievances. Let's elect him to the Board of Supervisors!
