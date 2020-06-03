Grievances expressed by black Americans are real and in need of being urgently and meaningfully addressed, and in many cases redressed.
However, since the largely peaceful demonstrations that were instrumental in the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act we have seen those grievances evolve into riots and destruction in cities across the nation. The civil rights movement was underway when I was a college student, full of hope and controversy, and largely peaceful thanks to the leadership of Martin Luther King, Jr.
That kind of leadership is obviously absent today, and has been since King’s assassination in 1968, another year of racial rioting.
While I can understand the frustration and even rage at a nation that appears to pay only lip service to racial equality, I have to wonder why many of the myriad facets of racial prejudice are being ignored by those who could do the most to overcome them.
In my experience, people earn respect through their behavior, not by demanding it. Stereotypes are created and maintained by the perceived behavior of a cohort, although they are certainly strengthened by pre-existing prejudice. And prejudice is expressed in often subtle ways that effectively keep people isolated by race, religion, and ethnicity and can therefore be extremely difficult to overcome. But prejudice can be overcome, primarily by determined action by individuals and groups in the form of behavior that commands respect.
Rioting does not command respect. The emotions that give rise to rioting can be sympathized with, but the rioting cannot. In the current environment of incivility among people holding widely divergent views it has become apparent that shouting and retreating into shallow sloganeering instead of reasonable, informed, and thoughtful discussion has become the norm with the result that we remain a people polarized seemingly beyond ever reaching agreement on anything of importance.
So it is with rioting. It solves nothing, reinforces negative stereotypes, and makes overcoming prejudice even more difficult. And yet it continues and repeats. National and local leadership doesn’t seem to have much constructive impact on the problem, as illustrated by the ineffectiveness of the immediate past president, a man uniquely qualified to have helped had he wished to do so. So it falls to leaders within the cohort trying to overcome the prejudice that causes such frustration and anger to change the approach; to insist on dignity, self-discipline, achievement rather than destruction and criminality. I’m still looking for those leaders.
It also falls to leaders at every level of government, local, regional, and national to insist that the public they serve is treated fairly. The examples of improper behavior by a tiny minority of law enforcement officers is a clear and glaring failure of leadership. When I was a U.S. Army company commander in the early ’70s that kind of failure of leadership routinely resulted in the summary removal of the immediate commander. If you fail to maintain the discipline of your organization and your people, you should be removed from your position of leadership. So, leaders, certainly charge those within your organization who violate the law, but you had better take immediate and lasting action to see that it is not repeated. That’s your job. If you don’t do your job you should not retain the privilege of command/leadership.
It’s time for grownups from all walks of life to assert themselves in favor of doing what’s necessary to make America truly great again.
(17) comments
All that looting and violence does is reinforce stereotypes that fuel racism in the first place.
Except many of the looters are hired help from both extremist wings and actually Caucasian.
I said the same thing (except for the skin color part because it doesn't matter) and was questioned by every leftist on here. Too many agendas and not enough truth saying.
Rioting, arson and stealing are NOT free speech. Violence against innocent people is NOT free speech. Those are crimes. Those that advocate and excuse such behavior are lowlife scumbags. This includes most media and most Democrats. Including those that post here on a regular basis. They are not fit to live among civilized people.
"Those that advocate and excuse such behavior are lowlife scumbags. This includes most media and most Democrats. Including those that post here on a regular basis. They are not fit to live among civilized people." Gee Bern, I guess it's too much to ask for a source "most media and most democrats including those that post here" Maybe it's time to give the hamsters in your head a coffee break or something.
@Spork
It's called an opinion, you idiot.
@Bernie Mac - As we know by now, you can show actual footage or raw data and they still won't look or consider. Trying to provide "proof" is simply a waste of time...
@Bernie Mac - Hold my beer! https://videos.whatfinger.com/2020/06/03/gutfeld-on-the-medias-role-in-the-riots-you-will-not-believe-these-clips-from-cnn-disgusting/
They won't even watch it...
"Civilized"........don't make me laugh, Bern. You, of all people, talking about being "civilized." There is a whole world outside of your mama's basement and Alex Jones' rants, Bern.
That's right. Civilized people don't act out on their base urges. Civilized people think about consequences before they act. Civilized people do not burn, loot and riot. Why do some Democrats have such difficulty understanding this basic concept?
Civilized people don't put their knee on someone's neck for almost 9 minutes, the reason behind the protests, which are different from the calculated burning, looting, and rioting Why do you have such difficulty understanding this basic concept?
I know, let's kneel quietly during our national anthem to protest racial injustice. How can anybody complain about that?.....
You want protests that conform to your delicate sensibilities?
They raised their fists. You got mad.
The released the video tape. You got mad.
The posted videos online. You blamed the victims.
They carried guns. You called them thugs.
He knelt for the anthem. You cheered when he was called a son-of-a-b*tch.
Not to excuse the rioting, but I think they are done being ignored.
Yes, after repeated being ignored, dismissed, killed, imprisoned, mistreated, discriminated against, put off, disallowed to vote, what is left. Rioting, sadly, is all that is left to them to get the attention needed. Rioting would stop if: police were more fair and less racist, if politicians were more equitable, if whites were more aware of their own racism, if the police were better trained, if the bad cops were reported and dismissed. The end of the riots is in the hands of those in power - it always has been.
That's not what Dr. King preached, and you know you are wrong. Protests are what he was about, not rioting and looting. You should be ashamed for encouraging rioting.
Agreed, Con. Some people don't know when to shush
So you personally know the author, & can say he got mad each time ? There is no excuse for the vandalism & stealing of innocent people's businesses. They are behaving like thugs & that does absolutely nothing for for there cause. Oh good we get to steal some stuff, set fires, break windows, that will definitely show the world we need to be treated better.
George Floyd's brother stated they weren't accomplishing anything by doing that. They aren't honoring his memory. What about the two police officers who were injured, one severely, ran over by a car? Or the black ex police captain in St. Louis who was shot & killed by a looter? Hear much coverage about that from the bias media? All they are doing is making themselves look bad, period. Charges have been brought against the cop, & all 4 were fired. Stop killing more innocent people, & let justice condemn Floyd's killer.
You are setting back history, Martin Luther King never resorted to theft or vandalism, & accomplished so much more. The act of one bad cop should not make you destroy hundreds of innocent people's lives. That is all you are doing right now.
