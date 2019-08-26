A deeply moving exhibit is on display at The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. Through installations, videos, paintings, and documentary images by 75 artists, “The Warmth of Other Suns — Stories of Global Displacement” explores issues of migration and the current refugee crisis around the world. The stories of many different people told in the exhibit challenge the viewer to look at the problem — as opposed to looking away — and recognize our common humanity.
It is difficult to forget the video of a deaf-mute Syrian boy who tries to convey the terrible things he has seen, or the art film that portrays the ocean as a vast, life-giving but also dangerous place. Entering the room with clothes strewn all over the floor evokes a feeling of despair at the thought of the many who have died in the Mediterranean Sea in the attempt to flee their circumstances.
The scope of the exhibit is vast and underlines the universality of migration and refugee issues. It visually highlights the plight of migrants and refugees past and present in many different places and time periods. We catch glimpses of the journey of American Indians, Swedes, Italians, Jews, gypsies, Syrians, Armenians, Palestinians, African-Americans and many others. One becomes aware of migration as a basic and universal human response to insurmountable problems at home, from persecution to climate change.
With more than 68 million people forcibly displaced worldwide as of 2017, the crisis is at historic proportions. Globally, 30 people are forced to flee their homes every minute of the day.
As citizens of the world, we are called upon to recognize our common humanity in the plight of refugees and migrants around the globe and grapple with our individual and political response to these issues.
The exhibit runs through Sept. 22. The Phillips Collection is located at 1600 21st St., NW (202-387-2151 – phillipscollection.org) steps away from the Q Street exit of the Dupont Circle Metro (red line). Exhibit fee is $12 for adults, $10 for students and visitors more than 62. Closed on Mondays.
