I am Robin Cooke, the Republican candidate for the Opequon District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I am a Virginia native with strong family ties to Fredrick County. I retired and made Lake Frederick and Frederick County my home due to my love for this area as well as the many opportunities it afforded to me.
Professionally, I worked as a pharmacist for 42 years. I was involved with education at a community college and university level. I managed a chain of pharmacies which included managing a multi-million-dollar budget.
We are the fastest growing county in the state and this growth requires principled leaders who are decisive, can work well with others, and are willing to push back to avoid the pitfalls of overdevelopment. Throughout my career I never backed away from making difficult decisions.
My priorities are:
· Work towards budget transparency, smart growth, and a balanced tax base without tax increase.
· Attracting and supporting business growth in the Opequon district. With the increasing growth of new homes in Lake Frederick and Stephens City, we are a prime market for attracting small business as well as to support another major grocery retailer.
· Advocate to support our school board and to ensure our schools have the resources they need. Our schools in the Opequon district are overcrowded, and the Board of Supervisors needs to be working closely with Frederick County School Board to fund the needed improvements for our growing student population.
· Get traffic moving in Stephens City by working closely with Virginia Department of Transportation as the district continues to grow.
Early voting begins on Sept. 22, with Election Day on Nov. 7. Please help me bring civility, common sense, and accountability back to the Board of Supervisors.
