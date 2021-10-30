Elections have become a sort of guerilla warfare, at least in some contests. The clash between candidates for 33rd District Delegate, incumbent Dave LaRock and challenger Paul Siker, is one example. Voters need to decide who to believe.
With that said, I find the two campaigns strikingly different. Paul Siker, in my opinion, insults the intelligence of people when making sensational claims about Dave LaRock, without supporting them.
LaRock, in contrast to Siker, presents his track record of service, using verifiable quotes from Republicans and Democrats. In the court of public opinion, testimony from actual witnesses should far outweigh claims from biased supporters.
Dave LaRock shares some very impressive examples of verifiable statements from people he has worked with. I think they introduce credible testimony.
These are a few of examples from LaRock’s own printed material which make it very clear to me he is a strong and trustworthy leader:
Chirs Shipe, of the John H. Enders Fire Company: “Thanks Dave for your successful shepherding of the bill to allow volunteer fire companies and rescue squads the ability to purchase fuel through the state bulk buying contract. I truly appreciate all your time and work and truly appreciate you listening to our concerns.”
Ralston King, of the Medical Society of Virginia: "Thank you Del. LaRock from the Medical Society of Virginia on behalf of 11,000 members. “….thank you for your hard work on developing solutions to combat the opioid crisis in Virginia. Your support for both physicians and patients demonstrates leadership in creating the most cost-effective measured approaches to tackling this crisis…”
Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband: “Delegate Dave LaRock has worked harder to solve the challenges of providing broadband coverage to rural areas in Virginia than any other state legislator.” –Jimmy Carr, CEO, All Points Broadband and former member Virginia Broadband Advisory Council.
We the voters are the jury in the court of public opinion. Let’s not be influenced by biased witnesses when we have rock-solid evidence and testimony which validates Delegate Dave LaRock’s outstanding job performance.
Dale Carpenter is a resident of Front Royal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.