I write to denounce the appalling false and demeaning reaction of Delegate Wendy Gooditis (D-Boyce) to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision issued June 24 in Thomas E. Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health, et al., Petitioners v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, et al. (Docket No. 19-1392), as published on Page A11 of The Star Saturday, June 25. Gooditis wrongly stated:
“Hundreds of thousands of women will be injured by this decision to overturn Roe. This is a decision handed down by mostly elite white men that will hurt struggling women, many of them people of color. It is a disgusting display of ignorance and privilege and selfishness.”
This was false because Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted for the decision, is Black, not white, the Court’s third-most-senior and only current Black member of the court, and further wrote in his own additional compelling seven-page concurring opinion:
“The Court well explains why, under our substantive due process precedents, the purported right to abortion is not a form of ‘liberty’ protected by the Due Process Clause. Such a right is neither ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ nor ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.’ Washington v. Glucksberg, 521 U.S. 702, 721 (1997) … ‘[T]he idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect abortion is farcical.’ June Medical Services L.L.C. v. Russo, 591 U.S. __, __ (2020) (THOMAS, J., dissenting).”
(Page 117, Thomas E. Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health, et al., Petitioners v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, et al. (Docket No. 19-1392.)
Delegate Gooditis was further wrong and disparaging in her published reaction that only “elite white men” decided the case, in that Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Court’s most recent third woman member appointed by former President Donald J. Trump, also joined the majority in this historic 6-to-3 decision.
George Archibald is a resident of Berryville.
