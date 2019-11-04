My late parents taught me many lessons in life: respect one another, hold doors for people, say “thank you” and “please,” and to be honest. My Dad always said there is never a dumb question. The only dumb questions are the ones not asked. Also, always ask why or why not. I cherish every moment I was given with my parents. I try to live my life in memory of them and make them proud.
With that being said, I pledge to ask the questions why or why not. I am learning about the needs and concerns now in order to best support Frederick County Public Schools. I pledge to our growing community that I will work to ensure a safe and quality learning environment for your children. I understand that safety and school security is more than just buzz in systems and SROs.
Safety also means retaining our best teachers and reducing crowded classrooms. Safety means school counselors. I pledge to protect our capital investments. I will budget with a watchful eye. I know that saving today is saving for the future. There is always more than one way to get the job done. I also know that we cannot compromise the integrity of our schools and the curriculum they provide, including their community-minded CTE programs.
I am ready and able to roll up my sleeves and work hard to get that accomplished. I am committed. I have been to every School Board meeting and Board of Supervisors meeting since I announced my candidacy because the boards need to work together. I take the time to listen, to learn, and to understand with an open mind.
In short I am in this for you, Back Creek, and for all of Frederick County. So vote for me, James “Jimmy “ Smith, on Nov. 5 to represent you on the School Board.
Thank you for your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.