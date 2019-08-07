Another mass shooting, this time in El Paso, Texas, followed by more calls for additional gun control measures, blaming the NRA, blaming firearms in general and semi-automatic rifles in particular, none of which amounts to anything like a solution to the problem.
If the politicians on the left and right want to do something that might actually be constructive, they should insist on a bipartisan commission that would include as many of the stakeholder as possible to investigate the root cause(s) of mass murder.
Root causes of persistent problems are often elusive, but once identified often suggest solutions. Those of us who realize that guns are emphatically not the cause of the mass shootings that have become numbingly commonplace in our country have long suggested that societal conditions and mental health are more likely contributors to the breakdown in personal moral restraint that allows for such abhorrent acts, but those are simply concepts, not root causes.
Only a concerted effort, as devoid of political influence as possible, is likely to identify the specific reasons and conditions that need to be addressed.
Politics will probably play a prominent role in formulating approaches to solving the problem, though. I suspect that as a nation we will have to accept that, not only are there indicators of plans to commit mass murder, but that they are often available on social media. I suspect further that there will be significant resistance to efforts to use what can be discovered on social media to prevent those who are planning or even contemplating mass murder from following through on their plans. Privacy concerns will likely stymie much of what could be done by local, state and national governments to intervene effectively.
My hope is that, if root cause analysis produces an understanding of why these events are happening, and that that understanding suggests countermeasures, the preciousness of privacy does not get in the way.
I value my privacy as much as anyone. But then I don't go posting all of my privately held opinions, likes and dislikes, photos, manifestos, etc. on social media. The Winchester Star doesn't fit the definition of social media, the occasional Open Forum contribution notwithstanding.
Nonetheless, an appearance in the Open Forum exposes me and any other contributor to criticism in the same way a public or even private remark might. Those who use social media extensively often go much further in exposing their lives, lifestyles, behaviors, and thoughts to massive audiences, though. In so doing they effectively forfeit some degree of personal privacy, and should expect that declarations, or even suggestions of dangerous attitudes, prejudices, desires, or fantasies may be observed and even investigated.
So root cause analysis should be brought to bear on the epidemic of mass murder. But since identifying the actual causes of a problem often suggests corrective action, we may have to accept that some intrusion into already compromised privacy may be necessary. If it helps, I say bring it on.
