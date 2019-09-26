There are three major moral crises confronting voters this election. These are: the critical need to take action on climate change and gun violence; and to place a check on an unfit President.
Climate change, now made worse by out-of-control forest fires in the Amazon, threatens not only more than a million plant and animal species, but the very survival of humanity. Ronnie Ross regularly calls out climate-change deniers and the suppression of scientific findings by the current administration.
Yet we hear nothing on this subject from Jill Vogel.
Gun violence in American society is reaching epidemic proportions. The Second Amendment reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Notice the phrases “well regulated” and “necessary to ... security.”
Nowhere is this right declared “absolute” nor do we see the phase “allowed to recklessly endanger the public.” Gov. Northam called a special session of the General Assembly after the mass killings in Virginia Beach. Jill Vogel voted with the Republican majority to adjourn the session without even allowing a discussion. Ronnie Ross would have supported sensible and reasonable action on this issue.
Climate change and gun violence are issues fast approaching critical mass. Vogel could flip on these issues. Remember Vogel was against Medicaid expansion before she was for it. A complete reversal of a longstanding position is not impossible for her. For Democrats this would be seen as being reasonable and flexible. For some Republicans this would be seen as the jettison of principle and betrayal.
Finally there is the moral crisis of an unfit president destroying constitutional norms and the rule of law, along with eroding standards of “truth” and “decency.” Relevant here are the words of Sir Thomas More, a government minister with the courage to stand up to Henry VIII. “Two evils, greed and faction are the destruction of all justice.” “Silence is consent.”
The election of Ronnie Ross will act as a check on President Trump’s overreach. With Jill Vogel there is a conspicuous and suspicious silence. One wonders if President Trump were to falter, would Vogel’s tacit support waver, or actually evaporate in thin air?
These are the three major moral issues of the day. Contrast Ross’s clarity with Vogel’s ambivalence. Compare Ronnie Ross’s unequivocal stances with Jill Vogel’s ambiguity.
The 14th-century Italian writer Dante wrote in the Inferno, “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”
Will you, the voter, feign neutrality and fail to take action? Or will you exercise your right to vote?
Same ol’ same ol’.....the song and dance never changes for socialists.
TDS at it's best. So sad
