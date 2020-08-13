ALAN MORRISON
I would like to thank Mr. Nuri for his commentary in the Aug. 12 Winchester Star. He did a lot to explain just why we have this process.
When a PRIVATE organization decides how to conduct their PRIVATE business, they may choose any process that they feel necessary.
If you belong to the Lions Club, are you allowed to vote in Kiwanis elections? Republican, as well as Democratic committees, are private organizations and their primary function is to select candidates and support them; candidates who share their values. The committee pays for their own primary; no state or local funds in this case. When someone who has opposing values desires to vote in the election it is to disrupt and destroy any integrity in the process.
Mr. Nuri left out a great deal of the conversation and explanation we had, of course, and we know one another prior.
He did agree to support Republicans in 2 separate documents. He read the documents. He signed an agreement. By so doing and with his recent renunciation, he has just told the world his word has little or no value to him, legal or not.
There was a time when a person’s word was the most valuable thing they possessed, obviously not for Mr. Nuri. In other words, as before, he gave his word, in writing, with absolutely no intention of honoring it.
When we look around our society and see the chaos, anarchy, destruction, killing and lawlessness, we may wonder how this has come about. The answer is pretty easy.
From John 8:44, “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him. . . for he is a liar and the father of it.”
How do we fix this poor broken world, John 14: 6, “Jesus said to him, I am the way, the truth and the life.’” We have the answer, there is truth, absolute truth, and we have the choice to seek truth or just pretend it doesn’t exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.