KEVIN KENNEDY
In the coming election, we have a number of first-time candidates running as Republicans. After all that’s happened, why would this be? The leader of this party is a foul-speaking, pathological liar, who cares for no one. He denies that he lost the election, and his followers almost brought down the government. Anyone who voluntarily aligns him or herself to such an individual is either living under the same delusion or else knows the truth but doesn’t care.
In either case, such a character defect makes that person unfit for office. Completely.
Example number one is the Republican candidate for Governor. He profited from Trump’s endorsement, but now he won’t talk about that. He presents himself as a “regular guy,” but don’t forget: he’s a millionaire. He can pay for those endless ads by reaching into his back pocket. He says Democrats have driven Virginia’s economy “into the ditch.” In fact, Virginia has been identified several times in recent years — including this year — as the best state in the country to do business. And his statements about education, the environment, and other topics are similarly false. Do not believe anything that he says.
The obvious choice for governor is Terry McAuliffe, with his a proven record as a leader. He will continue Virginia’s upward trajectory.
Even with the millstone of the failed ex-president as de facto leader, the Republican Party still stands for important and worthwhile things, right? Well ... not really.
What today’s Republican Party is most known for is a sordid litany of formerly “unbelievable” actions: Voter suppression laws; efforts to change vote counts from elections; voting against certification of the presidential election; endorsing “the big lie” as if it’s valid; Politicizing vaccines and the wearing of masks; Showing more support for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists than for police officers who risked their lives to keep them safe; etc.
There are Republicans who have not participated in these unspeakable actions, but the majority of them are guilty. Shameful.
Fortunately, there is an outstanding array of Democratic candidates to keep Virginia moving forward. In addition to Terry McAuliffe, Mark Herring — referred to as maybe the best Attorney General in the country — is up for reelection, and the highly qualified Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor. She will be the first woman in that office.
Locally, we have strong and forward-thinking candidates for our three state delegate seats: Wendy Gooditis is well-loved by her constituents for the many things she does for them; Paul Siker, a “recovered Republican,” will replace a man widely regarded as being the delegate most out-of-touch with mainstream voters.
The 29th District has for too long been represented by people who do not think independently, voting always for what other Republicans want. This has been especially egregious with the current occupant, who has voted against a shocking number of bills which most citizens favor. Deetzie Bayliss will faithfully represent the needs and values of all of her constituents, not just some of them.
These Democratic candidates are not perfect (except, maybe for Deetzie ... Oh, and Mark Herring ... and Wendy Gooditis ... and ...), but they are all committed to serve, and you will be proud to have each of them represent you.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
