The October 16th issue of The Star had a wonderful story about a new memorial park to honor the history and memory of Ruth's Tea Room, at the corner of South Kent and East Cecil streets. It correctly talked about the welcoming racial history of the place. In the era of racial segregation and Jim Crow, all races were welcome at Ruth's. It mentions how it was listed in the Green Book, which was an annual guide book or list of safe and welcoming places for African Americans in a society practicing racist segregation. Ruth's was also a welcoming place for another stigmatized population: gay people, queers, or homosexuals. Similar to the Green Book, there was a similar annual guide published for use by the gay community. It was called The International Guild Guide and it listed places that were welcoming or safe for gays to frequent without fear of harm or discrimination. Ruth's Tea Room was listed in this guide, at least in the 1967 issue. For decades, Ruth's was perhaps the ONLY place in the area, west of Washington, D.C., where gay men and lesbian women could go for a beer and socializing and be themselves without fear of reprisals or ill treatment by waiters and other customers. This little piece of Winchester's gay history was known to some folks, mostly by word of mouth. It has been documented thanks to the efforts of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley who recently published a blog about their findings in the papers of Julian Glass and R. Lee Taylor at Glen Bernie, a gay couple who owned and lived in the house before it became a museum. The blog article is called The Guild Guide: Exploring Winchester's LGBTQ History by Nick Powers and can be read at this link at the museum's website: https://www.themsv.org/blog/guild-guide-exploring-winchester%E2%80%99s-lgbtq-history
The new park deserves another historical marker to acknowledge that Ruth's Tea Room was a safe and welcoming place to other stigmatized and taboo groups like gays and lesbians. Vivienne Jackson and her parents, Ruth and Boyd, deserve recognition, maybe even a statue, for their welcoming attitude and support of the gay community in Winchester and Frederick County while they operated this establishment.
Steven C. Lowe is a resident of Washington, D.C., and a former resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.