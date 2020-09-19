DALE BARLEY
In Ward One, Les Veach is running for re-election to City Council. In a September 17th letter to the editor, his opponent’s campaign manager claims after reviewing Councilor Veach’s website and Facebook page to have seen no accomplishments. It saddens me to see negative campaigning, especially by a candidate’s own campaign manager. I checked the pages mentioned (www.citizensforlesveach.com/about). Somehow, Councilor Veach’s extensive listing of contributions and community volunteerism, all of which led to Mr. Veach’s being nominated for the 2019 Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Greater Good “Citizen of the Year” were overlooked! I encourage all to check out the site for themselves to see Mr. Veach’s consideration for Winchester’s community and citizens.
Les Veach truly cares and gives back to our community and citizens, with many of his efforts being focused on helping our youth. Although the website lists some of his accomplishments, we know that Councilor Veach: was vice-mayor, with many appearances at public events alongside former mayor Liz Minor; was part of the complete restoration of downtown to bring more tax revenue to Winchester; pushed for replacement of old underground water/sewer lines for better pressure and less breaks; voted for enhanced city entrances to attract more businesses to keep citizens’ property taxes lower; has continuously supported first responders for our safety; has time after time asked hard questions that led to transparency and open communication for citizens; moved to lower taxes to help citizens while struggling during this pandemic; supported funding to restore Douglas Community Learning Center; has constantly fought for marketable job skills education for our youth to get the best career opportunities; supports a variety of housing options, particularly ownership; and keeps a close eye on city spending and financial bond rating for smart use of our tax dollars.
In addition to all of Councilor Veach’s achievements, what I value most is the high level of communication Mr. Veach has established with citizens over the years. He sends out city news/information to keep us abreast of what is happening. Mr. Veach also asks citizens for input and listens to their thoughts so that he can truly be a citizen representative when voting on council. During his 12 years on council, he has fought for Winchester’s citizens, and I am convinced that when he is re-elected, he will continue to do so.
The best-qualified candidate has experience and knows how to accomplish things for us. That is what we want! Les Veach listens and cares about what we want and need. It is abundantly clear that we need to re-elect Councilor Les Veach so that Winchester’s citizens will have the best future.
Dale Barley is a resident of Winchester.
