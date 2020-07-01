Over the weekend, disturbing allegations of discrimination against a young man with a disability surfaced on social media. The mother of this young man posted online stating her son had been turned away from a job interview at a local business because of his disability. The young man was with his job coach, an NW Works employee, at the time.
Sadly, this incident is neither new or uncommon and has far-reaching implications for our society as a whole. Approximately 1 in 4 Americans live with a disability, many of which are invisible. Despite legal protections through the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the existence of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Americans with disabilities still face major hurdles in the workplace. The assumption that a disability makes a person ineligible for employment — regardless of that individual's skills, experience, and drive — is discriminatory. Discrimination against people on the basis of disability is illegal.
As an organization, NW Works is committed to supporting individuals with disabilities and other significant barriers to employment to gain and maintain meaningful employment. That mission has led us for 50 years and is the driving force behind the work we do both at NW Works and our social enterprise, Firefly Cafe & Bakery. However, we know that no matter how much training we provide clients inside our facilities, we cannot control the hearts and minds of people outside our walls. We need employers in the community to understand that many individuals with disabilities are still able and willing to work.
We hope our community can learn from this situation. As you call for change, consider whether our community is accessible. Do business owners and hiring managers make reasonable accommodations for employees or applicants with disabilities as required by the ADA? Do your friends, family members, and colleagues treat people with disabilities fairly and with respect? Do you give people with disabilities the same treatment and opportunities you want for yourself?
As upsetting as this incident was, there is a silver lining. Many community members and business owners reached out to offer jobs to this young man. We encourage any businesses interested in partnering with NW Works in the future to contact us so we can set up assessment sites. We all have a role to play in building a future where all individuals are given equal opportunities for success. What will yours be?
Debera Taylor, president & CEO of NW Works, and Ellie Williams, marketing & public relations coordinator.
Commented