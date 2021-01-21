The Commons of feudal England was an area of land set aside to be utilized by all of the people. Today the term is extended to include those cultural and natural resources that are accessible to all members of society — those things we hold “in common.”
With travel limited, I have gratefully enjoyed common areas all over Winchester. These free pleasures include long walks and cycling trips on the Green Circle, circuits around the lake at the Medical Center, trips back and forth through the manicured spaces on the Handley campus, varying routes down alleyways and along miles of newly repaired and maintained sidewalks, and the newest gift to all of us: The Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
In my gratitude, I find myself ruminating on other, less obvious common areas we share. Each day I cross town to swim in a clean, safe, well-staffed pool at Jim Barnett Park. Daily I see those we collectively employ keeping the city clean and functioning. Trash is collected, the traffic lights work, school and transit buses run, the streets are cleared of snow. Other functions of government —that vast conspiracy of engaged citizenry who willingly pool resources to improve the lives of all — is largely invisible and generally taken for granted.
The pandemic has pulled back the curtain to reveal some of these invisible gifts. We see how our children have been provided for in the public schools receivng not just an education but also regular meals and careful supervision while parents go about their work. The reduction of this common resource has been a hardship for every young family. We also better understand how the general welfare ensures everyone’s health. It’s clearer than ever that what happens to you affects me and vice versa.
As we turn a page in our national history, let’s resolve to do even more for the common good. Surely we can agree to safeguard and provide what we should all hold in common: clean air and water, good health, nourishment, shelter, and the continued development of human potential through an equitable education. When we band together, all this and more is possible.
Mary Tedrow is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.