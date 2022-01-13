LIZA BORCHES
Those of us in the automotive industry have seen service intervals on newer vehicles getting longer, meaning not every customer comes in to get basic services such as an oil change annually. Because these intervals are growing, it is imperative that there is a system in place to ensure other items such as the vehicle’s suspension, brakes and other important items are being checked regularly. One way this is effectively done is through Virginia’s safety inspection program.
Some lawmakers in Virginia have suggested ridding the state of automobile safety inspections. This removal would have a detrimental effect on safety while out on Virginia roads. And without safety inspections, it would require residents to put the safety of their vehicles in their own hands.
As a fourth-generation automobile dealer, I am passionate about this industry and how it impacts lives on a daily basis. I fully support annual safety inspections throughout the state of Virginia and hope to help our state’s legislators see the value in these programs, too.
State inspections are important to help customers know the baseline safety items needed to be able to drive safely on Virginia highways. A variety of items are included in a state inspection, and while not all of them need to be fixed in order to operate a vehicle, some can quickly put safety at risk while out on the roads if not fixed. In fact, did you know that 20% of vehicles “failed” the safety inspection in 2018? Without the inspection program, that is 20% of vehicles driving Virginia roads with safety failures.
Despite what some may believe, automotive shops don’t want to be overburdening customers with additional costs for their vehicles. But we do believe that if there is not a safety baseline for vehicles to pass, then we are putting all drivers in jeopardy. Even though state inspections are only $20 and add very little revenue to the dealership, we encourage our technicians to become state inspectors so that we can safeguard the wellbeing of our customers and create a more efficient way for them to have their vehicles inspected while addressing other vehicle repairs or maintenance.
My company has been in business for 97 years across the state and our service techs have seen the evolution of vehicles on our roads from a safety perspective. Operating 17 dealerships across Virginia, we see a range of customers in our shops who do not realize that they have problems with their vehicles that make them unsafe for themselves and for other drivers around them.
I encourage Virginians to think about the importance of safety inspections and what they bring to our state. We cannot let our government eliminate this critical requirement that keeps Virginia’s residents safe on the roads. State safety inspections are a crucial resource to guarantee the vehicles driving our roads are safe.
