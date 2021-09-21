It appears that there are some at Winchester City Hall who believe our parks are available for development. The claim currently being made by the city manager and his backers on council is that Friendship Park is underutilized and that its only amenities are a picnic shelter and a soccer field that "is in very poor condition." So I ask, who is responsible for park maintenance and event scheduling?
That would be the very Parks Department that works for the city manager. The same Parks Department that is funded by the very City Council members who want to “return it to the tax rolls.”
The city manager has even gone as far as describing the park as “scrub.” If that’s the case, perhaps he should ask his parks director how exactly the condition of the property was allowed to deteriorate to the point of “scrub.”
I have spoken with several concerned constituents as well as the volunteers at the Friendship Firehouse, and based on their input can tell you that Friendship Park is constantly used by local residents for everything from traveling football and soccer leagues to just folks enjoying the park with family.
The city manager and some on council, including my opponent, want to turn over public parkland to a developer for little to no cost while paving over 70-80% of it. This would leave only 2-3 acres for greenspace and maybe a community center.
During COVID-19 we were reminded just how precious and important open greenspace is to our community. The City of Winchester is essentially landlocked and will not be adding any greenspaces anytime soon. We cannot give away what little greenspace we have so that a developer can pave over it.
How about taking a look at all of the underutilized and derelict buildings/properties that exist in the city and working with a developer to turn these into income-producing properties that can be sold at low cost to help retain our new teachers, police and firefighters? Yes, I know that would be much more time consuming and difficult as it would likely involve negotiating with the current owners of the property. But governing is not supposed to be easy. It's supposed to be about making the best decisions for your constituents for the long term.
Preserving and even adding parks in the City of Winchester is the best decision for the residents. Save our parks! Don’t pave over our greenspace!
Jorge V. Gonzalez is a candidate for Winchester City Council Ward 1
