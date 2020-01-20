Virginia’s Democrat-controlled government is maniacally striving to rebrand Virginia’s identity from red (Republican) to blue (Democrat) with an agenda that restricts freedoms and personal choices, be they gun control through confiscations or gun-use limitations, like closing down privately owned gun ranges, even though Virginia is the fourth safest state for violent crimes; decriminalizing marijuana use, which will precipitate more mental, emotional, and psychiatric issues, especially among the young before their brains are fully developed; an ambiguous Equal Rights Amendment whose results we’ll regret, like allowing biological men who identify as women to compete as women in women’s sports; a $15 minimum wage that guarantees fewer jobs; LGBTQ control over rental laws and what sexual values our children are taught; and abortions, up to day of delivery, that deny babies their God-given right to life and make us implicit accessories to murder because we do nothing.
If Democrats succeed in enacting their diabolical agenda, traditional Virginians must honestly ask themselves: “How much loss of liberty and righteousness can I accept and retain my self-worth?” “Am I doing everything possible politically (at least voting) to restore Virginia’s values?” “If I care about myself and my family’s future in Virginia, and I’m doing all I can do politically to reverse this Democrat scourge, what else and through what groups can I work to thwart Democrat incursion into Virginia’s traditional values? Finally, should I remain in Virginia, or if I’m a business person, can I afford to continue conducting business in Virginia?”
Virginia’s identity — its reputation — like that of other states (dominions), is defined by its culture: demographics (people), history, and morality, which is religion-based unless we’re addressing a Democrat state, whose morality is determined politically by Democrat interest groups. I experienced the importance of a state’s reputation in 1986 when the Army assigned me to the Pentagon. Instead of choosing to live in D.C. or Maryland, the family chose Virginia because of its reputation for moral rectitude, individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and traditional family values.
“Isn’t Virginia already a blue state?” Yes, in the sense that Democrats currently control Richmond. But Virginia won’t be irrevocably Democrat until Virginians accept the Democrats’ extreme, malignant agenda. Whatever Democrats enact, we’ve a two-year window to taste their fruits and digest the effects of their actions. In 2021, we’ll return to the polls with a fuller understanding of Democrat intentions and results. Should sufficient Republicans and freedom-lovers vote, the Democrat agenda will be rebutted. Virginians could again exercise their rights to protect themselves, pursue objective moral clarity, and return to political sanity.
Should Democrats win majorities in state elections in 2021, Virginia will be blue for the foreseeable future, joining such morally decrepit, crime-infested, corrupt, economic basket cases like New York, California, New Jersey, and Illinois, where voter fraud abounds and middle classes are exiting in droves. In these states, individual liberty is a residual; it’s what’s left over after they’re told how to live. People who elect to live under New York conditions aren’t Virginians.
To save Virginia for Virginians, let’s understand what a blessing individual freedoms are, stay informed about what Democrats in Richmond are up to, talk about political issues with family and friends, and express our dissatisfaction to politicians. The adage, “Never discuss politics or religion in polite company” is passé. Democrats always discuss politics and talk down religion. Finally, ask your pastors to recapture the moral high ground by integrating Christian morality (sanctity of life, traditional marriage) to counter Democrat morality (abortion, same-sex marriage) in their sermons.
(5) comments
The sky is falling!! The sky is falling!!
Northern Virginia control the state., not outlying counties and voters
Keep trying to say Republicans are the party of "traditional family values." And the leader of that party is......
Republicans and demokrats both have grand moral problems.....but on the whole, the demokrats far exceed the Republicans in egregious moral positions. This, of course, is my opinion. You have yours...as wrong as it is. [wink]
All traditions are not worth saving or keeping. We can abandon the bad (racism, sexism, homophobia, ) and keep and expand the good : freedom (of choice), equality for men and women, straight and gay, white and non-white, religious or atheist). It is government’s job and mission to provide for the common good (even socialism in some cases) and equal access to capital, equal treatment under the law, and equal opportunity and justice for all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.