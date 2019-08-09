Three mass shootings in a week and the same irresponsible cries from the mainstream media and Democrat leaders: “It’s Trump’s fault. We want gun control and even confiscation of guns”.
There were plenty of mass shootings under Barack Obama’s reign, yet no calls that his rhetoric inspired violence. If Trump is really the problem, then why not just vote him out of office, or impeach him, despite no evidence? Background checks on gun buyers are good, but why no call from Democrats for proper background checks on all immigrants at our borders?
Because the real objective is two-fold: smear Trump and get eventual gun confiscation passed. These are the marching orders given by the Democrat-controlled media and we are forced to hear, see, and deal with this leftist bullhorn 24/7.
Does any self-righteous journalist or Democrat [one-and-the-same] ever reflect on what has changed in this country in the past 30 years that might have created the violence and the disconnect that so many young men feel? Why are the majority of mass shooters young men who come from fatherless, broken homes? Does the high incidence of divorce and the devaluation of the family, motherhood, and fatherhood play a role? What about putting kids into daycare because both parents need to work to support the family? What about the large number of kids who are diagnosed with behavioral disorders and then put on “calming” drugs? And what about easier access to mental health care for those who need it? And is legalized pot really an answer?
What about violent movies and video games [majority designed/backed by Democrat donors]? What about abortion, especially in the third trimester? All life de-valuers. What about access to pornography, which devalues both men and women?
What about attacks against Christian and Jewish places of worship; the drop in church attendance; removal of God in schools and the public square; church and governmental sanctioning of sin through acceptance of LGBTQ rights?
Is selective enforcement of laws helpful, especially at the border? What about attacks on border and law enforcement and why wasn’t Obama questioned by the media for making cops’ jobs much harder and dangerous thanks to his rhetoric? Remember “Hands up don’t shoot”? A complete fabrication and lie perpetrated by Obama and maintained by the media.
Is the constant yell from the 24/7 news cycle about all the wrongs of this country helpful? By the way, if you are so convinced of how bad things are here, then you should volunteer to do a mission project in Central America or Africa.
The media’s selective action/inaction on whatever promotes their leftist progressive agenda, lies and all, is what gets spewed out ad nauseum. Maybe some serious reflection by the “Hate Has No Home Here” crowd over all the sanctioned immorality of the past 30 years might be a good place to start wondering about mass shootings.
And too many Republican leaders have stood silent, scared of their own shadows, for too long as well.
