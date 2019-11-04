One of the great things about our local government is the number of opportunities citizens have to serve on nonpartisan appointed boards and commissions which contribute to the civic health of our community. It allows average citizens to participate in a real way, beyond the simple acts of voting and paying taxes. We have more than two dozen such boards and commissions here in Winchester.
Public service has been a hobby of mine. Toward that end, I have served on some of these boards, including eight years on the School Board.
Now comes a proposal this year to force School Board members to become politicians. There are a number of reasons to oppose elected school boards, both political and practical.
If school boards had the power to tax, I’d be the first to say that it should be elected. But since it does not, it makes no more sense to elect a School Board than it does to elect the planning commission or the parks and rec board or the Tree Commission.
I served with so many outstanding residents, most of them sought out by City Council to serve in this voluntary position. Although council makes sure each ward is represented, and none over-represented, we know from the start that we don’t represent any one ward, but the entire system as a whole. Our constituents are the entire city.
Council is careful to make sure that members understand their role and will leave a seat vacant for a while rather than appoint a lesser-qualified individual. They have appointed people with diverse backgrounds, but people who can work together.
I genuinely admired my colleagues, even if I have disagreed with them on an issue. We have had a few issues that were divisive, but none that divided us. We approached every issue with respect for the opinions of others. It was never personal. It was never political.
We are proud of our school system, which constantly strives to improve the education of our dynamic student population. This is what a School Board is supposed to do.
Frankly, I don’t see a reason to change it. More than that, I fear what we will lose if we do.
I know many of my former colleagues would not have served if they had to raise money, print posters, seek endorsements, and go door-to-door just for the opportunity to serve the city. In an elected system, we would likely see fewer people willing to serve.
And an elected School Board would likely be less diverse. Members would be focused on their own agenda rather than the school system as a whole. And the system would suffer.
Introducing political campaigns into our school system could mean the loss of civility in our discourse. If you doubt it, spend some time on Facebook discussing any political issue.
I ask that you help keep politics out of our school system. Vote against the referendum on Nov. 5.
