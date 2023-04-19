I have been on the Winchester Public School Board for eight years and have served as chair for two. I have gone through several budget cycles, and I am concerned the City Council will miss a significant opportunity this year if they do not choose to fully fund schools. Based on discussions last week, WPS is projected to receive 85% of our budget request instead of the full amount. If the City Council moves forward, local operational funding will once again fail to keep pace with inflation, other school divisions, and state funding over the past 14 years.
Since 2009, city per pupil funding has only increased 3.5%. In comparison, state per pupil funding has increased 59% and our surrounding school divisions have increased as much as 49%. Over the same period, the city’s share of school funding has declined over the last 14 years from 62% in Fiscal Year 2009 to 50% in Fiscal Year 2023. This is especially concerning to me as our city’s mission statement is public and straightforwardly states that Winchester commits to providing "a safe, vibrant, sustainable city, while striving to constantly improve the quality of life in our community ... ”
Winchester Public Schools are an essential part of our community. Our schools will not have the ability to provide high-quality education as Winchester’s welcome page states if we cannot stay competitive in attracting top-tier teachers and ensuring that they are able to sustain themselves and their families, while keeping up with the cost of living. It goes without saying that with insufficient funding, at best, we are challenged to provide the appropriate resources to meet the educational, emotional and social needs of our students.
In addition to local per pupil funding, we must also acknowledge that during the pandemic, Winchester Public Schools' operating budget was cut by $460,000. This reduction to WPS was never restored, despite record tax revenue increases since 2020.
I urge the City Council to fully fund the schools' budget. We must have the best and brightest teaching our students, and we cannot recruit and retain them without salary increases.
Marie Imoh is the chair of the Winchester School Board.
