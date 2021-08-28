As a retired educator from the Frederick County school system, I am excited and honored to support Diana Lynn Hackney in the upcoming School Board election.
I have had the privilege of knowing Diana since our high school years at James Wood. She has always held a high standard and strong passion for the education of students. Her integrity and selflessness have truly been an incredible model to look towards in my life. She is a woman of compassion and tremendous action. She attacks every goal with extreme zeal.
As an executive member of a non-profit, I have had the pleasure of receiving support from Diana through her pro bono consulting. She dedicates much personal time to research in order to best assess the needs. She finds the weaknesses and takes the burden onto her own shoulders to get to the root of any issues and sees that a solution is offered, with no regard to herself, but solely for the good of others.
Diana will support and encourage teachers and promote conditions that allow them to teach and promote growth. I believe Diana will apply her strong moral ethics to see that all students, teachers, and staff are treated respectfully and equitably. She not only desires excellence in the classroom but will strive for a safe learning environment. If you’re looking for someone who can hit the ground running, she is the one.
She has an insatiable desire to see the community prosper, which has been revealed through her many years of experience in the field of education and involvement in community work. One of the things I have always admired about Diana is the enormous energy she brings to solving problems or addressing issues. In her campaign, Diana has been working hard to gather input from parents, teachers and other citizens about what they think is working and what is broken in our schools. Having been a parent of a graduate from the Frederick County schools, I believe she will be especially sensitive to the concerns of parents.
Vote Hackney is an easy choice. She is what is needed for the community and has no political of personal agenda. I can confidently state that if elected, she will put considerable energy into serving the Stonewall community.
Denise Medley is a retired Frederick County teacher and Winchester resident.
