At least two members of the Board of Supervisors, Blaine Dunn and Doug McCarthy, have pushed misinformation and threats intended to negatively affect the quality education our children receive from the Frederick County Public Schools.
Many of their facts, figures and conclusions they present as arguments for withholding funding/slashing funding/denying timely funding/delaying funding (whatever term they’d like to use to describe their vote and actions during their finance committee meetings) are intentionally misleading and lack context. They choose to play loose and fast with budget numbers, for example, claiming their recommendation is actually an increase instead of a cut, by simply not accounting for the state funding or adjusting for inflation, SOQ contingencies or enrollment. They should account for what the local only operating budget pays for – but, alas, that is not politically convenient and does not support their political objectives. They pick and choose when to use total budgets, across all categories, without proper adjustments or segmenting local funds. Make no mistake — the Board of Supervisors’ proposal is to slash $22M in local funding from our growing school system.
But, of course, their cry for more transparency is only the latest imaginary goal post. Then they wanted a joint session with the School Board and access to a line-by-line budget. These were provided. The quarterly reports, made available to the Board of Supervisors are sorted by vendor, amount and account codes, is the line-item budget – this is the line-item budget. Now, as they hold $30M of our tax dollars hostage, they want to usurp another $22M from our schools for a total of $52M of OUR tax dollars, at the expense of Frederick County students.
Blaine Dunn launched a failed bid for the U.S. Senate just two years ago in which he dropped out after a matter of a few weeks. Why? Because he failed to accurately account for the number of signatures required and the amount of time and effort needed to acquire them. Now his same fuzzy math is causing him to make another gross political miscalculation at the expense of our children. Blaine Dunn has motioned or voted to give himself a raise no less than FOUR times, yet he is prepared to vote in a manner that WILL result in teachers being let go.
And no member of the Board of Supervisors has a child enrolled in Frederick County Public Schools.
The Board of Supervisors has received access to a line-by-line budget, a joint session with the School Board at their request and answers to all submitted questions. The School Board’s budget, under the guidance of Chairman Monk, is fiscally responsible, fair to our students and should receive full funding approval from the Board of Supervisors without delay
Ellen White represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County School Board.
