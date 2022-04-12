The April 11 Winchester Star contains a plethora of letters defending the Frederick County School Board’s budget. Besides being an obvious response to a call for a letter-writing campaign, the letters highlight one aspect of the problem between the School Board and the county Board of Supervisors. The supervisors want more detailed budget documentation and the School Board doesn’t want to provide it.
Usually, when a party is reluctant to provide detailed budget information the reason is that the details would illuminate conditions the budgeters don’t want to publicly acknowledge or explain. We have to assume that’s the case in this ongoing and perennial argument between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board.
As a newly minted 2nd Lieutenant back in 1965, I learned about the U.S. Army’s “tooth to tail ratio.” It was big news, with the Vietnam War heating up, and Congress was having a tough time understanding the reasons the ratio was so heavily skewed toward the “tail.” The ratio represents the number of combat troops vs. logistical and other support. In World War II the ratio was around 1:4.3; in Vietnam, it was 1:12.9. There were lots of reasons the logistical and support level was so high in Vietnam, but politically it was a hard sell, and rightfully so. Nonetheless, it was public information and the Army had to explain. By the way, the ratio was down to around 1:9 in Iraq in 2005, according to one widely accepted study.
Perhaps we need a tooth to tail ratio calculation for public schools (and private and charter schools as well). The “tooth” would be the teaching staff, while the “tail” would be the administrative complement. I suspect that with the advent of such administrative jobs as those addressing “equity” and “diversity” the tail is growing. If that kind of analysis were generally available it would at least represent a benchmark on which budgetary negotiations could be begun.
I find it interesting that so many letters on this subject that appear in The Star insist that cutting school budgets will result in 1:1 cuts in teaching staff. Surely the positions most vulnerable to elimination should be those manufactured administrative jobs that most probably contribute next to nothing to the quality of students’ education. Come to think of it, the cuts should start at the federal level, beginning with the U.S. Department of Education. I’ve seen very little educational value associated with that bloated bureaucracy. As we’ve seen time and time again, the primary product of bureaucracies is more bureaucracies, this time in our public schools.
Opinions are cheap, but I’d bet the farm that my taxes and yours would benefit from budget decisions based on detailed, “line item” public school budgeting documentation similar to those prepared and defended in many other Virginia counties.
My hope is that the current budgeting pressure being brought to bear on the Frederick County School Board produces just such a result.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
