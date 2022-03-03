The Jim Crow era "massive resistance" proposed by racial elites in the 1950s and 60s has taken on a new name and gained new allies to the cause.
The racial elites, joined by social and religious elites, have resurrected "massive resistance" under the more palatable rebranding of "school choice." But a skunk by any other name smells just as foul. Segregation is segregation, whether it be racial, religious or social.
In the Feb. 11 edition of The Winchester Star, Supervisor Shawn Graber is quoted as saying, "It is past time that our citizens had the opportunity to direct their students to get an education that best meets the thoughts, ideals and values of that family."
Yes, Supervisor Graber has been patient. It's been 60 years since racial elites expressed similar sentiments as they closed down public schools and sent their children to segregated private schools. Today's tripartite alliance of racial, religious and social elitism is on the cusp of achieving what racial elites alone were denied -- the segregation of Virginia's school children.
To borrow a Donald Trump caveat, among those who want a private school education for their children are some very fine people. But there is also much elitism. Some social elites have always found it distasteful that their privileged progeny rub elbows with the great unwashed. Many religious elites find it abhorrent that their children be exposed to the "immorality" of those who have different beliefs. And sadly, as Charlottesville proved, racial elitism is still present in Virginia. Each of these groups must be salivating in anticipation of the tribal indoctrination they'll soon be able to foster upon their children at Virginia taxpayers' expense.
Steve Bannon, Trump's arbiter of chaos, proposed "the deconstruction of the administrative state." One by one, in the ensuing chaos, the guardrails of democracy fell. Finally, on Jan. 6, Bannon was there overseeing the insurrectionists' attempt to topple democracy.
Bannon's philosophy has infected the minds of the Trumpists who have control of the Board of Supervisors. Their goal, too, is deconstruction. The deconstruction of the Frederick County Public School System. The fragmentation they propose will balkanize education. Each tribe will retreat into its sheltered ghetto and construct walls of intolerance. The public schools that were America's great "melting pot" will wither from neglect, and Virginia will be left with self-serving autonomous factions vying for taxpayer dollars.
Lt. Gov. Sears may be forgiven her support of "school choice." She was not yet born at the time the Byrd machine advocated "massive resitance." But she and Gov. Youngkin are not to be forgiven for their stance limiting the Black history allowed to be taught in the public schools. For in lockstep with them, Frederick County Supervisors also want to cancel any Black history that reveals Virginia's dark legacy of segregation. And they'd do it not because it would cause them or their children discomfort. They'd cancel the teaching of Black history because teaching about segregation exposes the depravedness that they'd be willing to support (with taxpayer dollars) the segregation of school children all over again.
Donald Sears is a resident of Winchester. He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
(1) comment
Bingo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.